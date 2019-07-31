Weather Alert

...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL GUILFORD COUNTY... AT 748 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. DOPPLER RADAR AND GROUND-TRUTH MEASUREMENTS INDICATE UP TO THREE AND A HALF INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN IN THE CITY OF GREENSBORO. FLASH FLOODING IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY, IF IT HAS NOT ALREADY DONE SO. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF ONE TO TWO INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA. THE WATER LEVEL ON BOTH NORTH BUFFALO CREEK AND SOUTH BUFFALO CREEK IS RISING RAPIDLY, AND FLOODING WILL SOON RESULT. IN PARTICULAR, NORTH BUFFALO CREEK AT WESTOVER TERRACE JUST EXCEEDED FLOOD STAGE OF 10 FEET AT 745 PM EDT; AND THE WATER LEVEL THERE CONTINUES TO RAPIDLY RISE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. &&