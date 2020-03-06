AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, LS Tractor 200 qualifying (FS1)
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, FanShield 500 qualifying (FS1)
4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, LS Tractor 200 (FS1)
BOXING
8 p.m.: Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius (WGHP)
COLLEGES
Baseball
1 p.m.: N.C. State at Virginia (ACC Network Extra)
1 p.m.: Florida State at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
2 p.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
4 p.m.: Louisville at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
Softball
1 p.m.: Notre Dame at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
1 p.m.: Syracuse at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
2:30 p.m.: Kent State at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
Men’s lacrosse
Noon: Denver at Notre Dame (ACC)
Women’s lacrosse
1 p.m.: Virginia at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
GOLF
4 a.m.: European, Qatar Masters (Golf)
12:30 p.m.: PGA, Arnold Palmer Invitational (Golf)
2:30 p.m.: PGA, Arnold Palmer Invitational (WXII)
5:30 p.m.: Champions, Hoag Classic (Golf)
GYMNASTICS
12:30 p.m.: American Cup (WXII)
5 p.m.: American Cup (NBC Sports)
HORSE RACING
5:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)
MLB SPRING TRAINING
1 p.m.: Houston vs. St. Louis (MLB)
NBA
5 p.m.: Houston at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
8:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Golden State (WXLV)
NHL
1 p.m.: Carolina at New York Islanders (Fox Sports South)
1 p.m.: Washington at Pittsburgh (NHL)
2 p.m.: Nashville at Dallas (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Boston (NHL)
10 p.m.: Columbus at Edmonton (NHL)
RUGBY
3 p.m.: England vs. Wales (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Bournemouth at Liverpool (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Leipzig at Wolfsburg (FS1)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Hoffenheim at Schalke (FS2)
9:55 a.m.: English Premier, West Ham United at Arsenal (NBC Sports)
10 a.m.: English Premier Coverage (CNBC)
12:25 p.m.: English Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at Burnley (NBC Sports)
7 p.m.: MLS, Cincinnati at Atlanta (Fox Sports South)
TENNIS
8:30 a.m.: WTA, Lyon Open (Tennis)
3 p.m.: WTA, Monterrey Open (Tennis)
6 p.m.: WTA, Monterrey Open (Tennis)
XFL
2 p.m.: Seattle at Houston (WXLV)
5 p.m.: New York vs. Dallas (WGHP)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.