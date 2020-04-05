In a January 7, 2005 photo, former New Orleans Saint Tom Dempsey poses for photo in Harahan, La. Dempsey, who played in the NFL despite being born without toes on his kicking foot and made a record 63-yard field goal, died late Saturday, April 4, 2020 while struggling with complications from the new coronavirus, his daughter said. He was 73 years old. (John Mccusker/The Advocate via AP)