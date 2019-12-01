What we do: LGBTQ+ organization with a mission to promote equality and safety for all by facilitating educational opportunities for all community members, offering support groups for shared identities, hosting social events and more.

Wish list: Flip charts, easel, white board, cork board(s), book shelves, literature holders, conference room table/chairs, office desk, office chair, folding chairs, folding tables, file cabinet, media cart, podium, utility cart, projector screen, water cooler, small refrigerator, microwave, canopy tent, board games.

To donate: 336-942-0142, tracy@safezonehp.org, www.safezonehp.org.

