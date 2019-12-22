MADISON — For Sadie Payne, baking bread for someone means handing over a little magic.
“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve found that cooking and baking is a way I could share a little piece of myself and a little piece of magic with the people that I meet,’’ Payne, 33, said recently as she kneaded a loaf of her popular Kalamata olive sourdough.
“When you start to cook your own food you realize that there is magic in it. There’s beauty in it and heart,’’ said Payne, strawberry-blonde curls pinned back for bake day at her farm house off of U.S. Hwy. 220 just outside of town.
“And when there is so much of that … if you can eat my food, then you know my heart.’’
It’s about 9 a.m. on Payne Dairy Road where beef cattle graze and horses nibble grass.
Payne’s kitchen is warm with the rich perfume of yeast and apple and cinnamon from some specialty apple spice and oat boules she’s cooling on the dining room table.
Three Dutch ovens hold heavily seeded loaves in Payne’s double oven. Heavy iron lids trap in steam to promote a healthy rise and build a bodiful crust.
Every couple of minutes, Payne’s timer chimes with a gentle melody to cue her to the next task. She plucks off lids to give her loaves a final golden finish. Or whisks a finished loaf out, peels crisp parchment from the bottom and rests it on a rack to cool.
As she peeks in the oven, a pair of blue eyes peek over a corner cupboard door. Son Kieran, 2, is dressed for the day in his new fireman’s overalls and watching his mother bake for her business, Buttercup Branch Bakery.
While a half dozen savory loaves — with flavors, such as pimiento cheese, seeded, rosemary, jalapeno cheddar and artisan country — cool, balls of dough rest on the granite countertops atop a light dusting of flour. The pimiento cheese loaf is particularly Southern with its dollop of Duke’s mayo, cream cheese, cheddar and pimientos. “It is a very moist, very yummy bread and very southern too.’’
Payne eases her stainless bench scraper beneath the puddling dough and gently works it into a tight ball. She handles it as tenderly as she does her little son.
The Valdese native and former middle school science teacher is gentle and full of good will, and she has developed a healthy following in a short time with customers throughout Rockingham County and in Guilford County. She makes bread deliveries from her state-inspected kitchen.
Residents of Western Rockingham may know her breads, cinnamon buns and scones from the West Rock Farmer’s Market on Saturday mornings in Madison, or from her new bakery case at Madison Dry Goods & Country Store where she delivers Wednesdays and sells on Saturdays. Folks in Greensboro may have tasted her bread at Vida Pour Tea, where she does frequent tastings.
“I think Sadie’s really a scientist,’’ said her mother-in-law Kay Payne. “That’s her educational background. I saw her love the farm and the outdoors early on. We actually talked about the baking and the science of cooking. So that’s how I think of what she’s doing … as a big science project for her.’’
While her chief mission is delivering a tasty product to people that makes them feel good, Payne said the act of baking has many rewards for her. Indeed, it helps her understand her resourceful nature.
“Just transforming flour, water and salt into something so beautiful and nourishing for people’s bodies. Oh yes, it is absolutely empowerment, completely,’’ she said with a smile.
Growing up, Payne always understood the importance of good food. “I grew up eating good food. Both of my parents value really good food. I remember growing up and eating yummy things all the time and appreciating it.’’
But just as many teens do, “I went through the chicken nugget and frozen pizza phase pretty hard … and ramen noodles, too. But I still liked to make things. I thought I was the bomb if I could make brownie mix from a box!’’ she said.
Madison is a great second home for Payne, she said. “I moved from one small town to another small town,’’ she said, explaining how a college friend played matchmaker and introduced her to her husband of nine years, Ben Payne of Madison.
Her girlfriend urged her to come to Madison to meet Ben, and “I was like, no, no, no, no,’’ Payne said. “But I did, and she was right. And really never left. It just felt like home. I had never been more comfortable in my whole life just to sit with somebody. It was really special.’’
Payne’s bread is so tasty, it sells out fast. Sometimes in just 30 minutes, in fact.
“I just keep baking bread and people keep buying it, and I really love doing it.’’
To learn more about Buttercup Branch Bakery, search for the business on Facebook or call 336-338-1574.
