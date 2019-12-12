NASCAR Sabates Retiring Auto Racing

FILE — In this June 13, 2010, file photo, Earnhardt Ganassi Racing part owner Felix Sabates gestures on pit row during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich. Felix Sabates is leaving NASCAR after 30 years as a team owner. His record shows 50 Cup wins, including victories at the crown jewels Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and NASCAR’s All-Star race. (AP Photo/Bob Brodbeck, File)

 Bob Brodbeck

Felix Sabates was honored Thursday at Chip Ganassi Racing, where he has cashed out as a partner and waved the red flag on his racing days. Sabates, a Cuban refugee who came to the Unites States at 15 and truly made good on the American dream, is calling it quits after 30 years. Story, C5.

Load comments