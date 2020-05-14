This undated photo provided by Roush Racing shows NASCAR driver Ryan Newman and his daughters, Brooklyn Sage, left, and Ashlyn Olivia, at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. Newman is fully alert, walking around the hospital and joking with staff two days after his frightening accident on the final lap of the Daytona 500 auto race. Roush Fenway Racing said Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, the 42-year-old â€œcontinues to show great improvement.â€ (Roush Racing via AP)