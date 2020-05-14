NASCAR Daytona Newman Auto Racing

This undated photo provided by Roush Racing shows NASCAR driver Ryan Newman and his daughters, Brooklyn Sage, left, and Ashlyn Olivia, at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. Newman is fully alert, walking around the hospital and joking with staff two days after his frightening accident on the final lap of the Daytona 500 auto race. Roush Fenway Racing said Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, the 42-year-old â€œcontinues to show great improvement.â€ (Roush Racing via AP)

Fully recovered, Ryan Newman returns to racing Sunday at Darlington Raceway. It’s been exactly three months after his terrifying crash on the final lap of the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in February. Story, C3

