MADISON — Police Chief Michael Rutherford built connections with his community during the seven years he wore the town’s top badge.
On June 30, Rutherford passed command to Captain Jason White and began his retirement.
Rutherford began working for the police department in 1991 and continued in various roles — from investigator to captain— until he became chief in 2013.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve with so many that have sacrificed so much and will continue to provide for the citizens of Madison,” Rutherford said during his sign off address to officers.
Rutherford worked for the Elon University campus police for nine months before returning to Madison in 1997. And this small western Rockingham County town is where Rutherford and his wife, Kay, plan to stay.
“We’ve got a vested interest in the community and we’re not going anywhere,” said Rutherford, a native of Margaret, Ala.
Mayor David Myers said Rutherford built a good reputation as chief.
“He’s well respected within the community, which says a lot for what he’s done during his tenure,” Myers said.
Over the past seven years, Rutherford helped start many community programs, including the Bikes for Tykes program, which provides bicycles for children affected by cancer.
He regularly shared coffee with townspeople at the local McDonald’s, jotting down their concerns and getting to know individuals and their families.
Rutherford further enhanced his department by inviting the Rev. Bishop William Phillips of Madison in 2018 to serve as police chaplain.
Phillips, a town alderman who is Black and heads Fountain of Youth Ministries here, regularly rode on patrol with officers, helping link them to the minority community and its realities.
“We tried to build bridges in the community,” Rutherford said.
His community focus began in his earliest days as chief, Rutherford said.
“I think the opportunity really arose after 2014 when I took over ... after all the issues started in police work and seeing that we needed to build some community relations,” he said.
In Rutherford’s first year as chief, he implemented a program that outfitted all patrol officers with body cameras — a measure that can signal to a community to expect accountability from its force.
Rutherford also fortified his department with a tactical patrol unit, which currently has six members.
Most recently, his town helped Rutherford add four-legged force members to the police department through a K-9 program.
“We just acquired our first K-9 dog in the community,” Rutherford said. “And that was mostly done through ... donations through community partners and almost no funds from taxpayers at all.”
According to Myers, the municipality has around 2,000 citizens, but only about 1,100 taxpayers, making budgeting a challenge. However, Rutherford has navigated the shortfalls with the hamlet’s board of aldermen.
“He’s done very well in bringing to the board what he needs without over-exaggerating a budget requirement for equipment and people and training,” Myers said.
Having worked alongside Rutherford since 1999, White succeeds Rutherford as the town’s new chief.
And White said Rutherford made sure his officers were engaged in their work and ready to assume authority.
“He allows us to put our mark on it to achieve his goals or his vision,” White said. “And I think that’s the most important thing, allowing people to become managers and supervisors.”
White said he will continue to expand upon Rutherford’s community initiatives through the police department.
One of the best pieces of advice that I could ever get from him was (to) always be part of the solution,” White said. “And when I read that, it really touched home.”
As a retired chief, Rutherford said he plans to continue being involved with the police department’s community programs.
“I’m leaving the job,” he said. “I’m not leaving the community.’’
