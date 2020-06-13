NASCAR Homestead Xfinity Auto Racing

Dale Earnhardt Jr. pours water on himself to cool off as he gets ready before a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

 Wilfredo Lee

A late caution flag gave Harrison Burton new life, and he took advantage, holding on to win the Xfinity Series race Saturday to deny Noah Gragson and Dale Earnhardt Jr., who finished fifth in his third start since retiring in 2017. Story, C2.

