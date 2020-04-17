Rules for stores

Essential retail businesses must:

  • Set limits of how many people can be in a store at one time, five people per 1,000 square feet of retail space or 20% of fire marshal posted occupancy limits
  • Mark 6 feet of distance for areas where people gather like checkout lines
  • Use specific cleaning measures for retail stores

They're also encouraged to:

  • Implement hygiene recommendations for employees and customers, like hand sanitizer at the doors and face coverings for workers
  • Establish designated shopping times designated for high-risk groups
  • Created barriers between customers and employees at checkout
  • The Order states these requirements will last for thirty days unless extended by further executive action.
