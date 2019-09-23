KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ned Yost, the Royals’ career leader in managerial victories who guided the franchise to the 2015 World Series championship, will retire after the 2019 season ends Sunday.
The Royals announced Yost’s retirement on Monday, the day after the team hit the 100-loss mark for the second straight season. He was the first Royals manager to lead the franchise to back-to-back American League pennants and finishes with a 22-9 postseason record. Yost’s .710 playoff winning percentage is the best among those who’ve managed 20 or more postseason games.
Yost, 65, the longest-tenured manager in the American League, surpassed 700 wins as Royals manager in May. Last Monday in Oakland, the northern California native reached 1,200 career wins in his 16 combined seasons leading the Royals and Milwaukee Brewers.
Yost and Royals general manager Dayton Moore are expected to speak with reporters prior to today’s game at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals end the season with a five-game homestand.
“With the development of our young players and our returning veterans, I feel and hope the worst is behind us in this rebuilding phase of our organization,” Yost said in a release. “My plan all along was to get us through the rough times then turn it over to a new manager to bring us the rest of the way.
“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here as your manager and will never forget the good and the hard times we had together as an organization and a fan base.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.