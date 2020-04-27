North Carolina already had a stellar class of 2020. Monday, the Tar Heels added another piece.
Kerwin Walton, a four-star guard from Hopkins, Minn., verbally committed to UNC on Monday. Walton made the announcement on the 247Sports Twitter page during an interview with Evan Daniels, 247Sports Director of Recruiting.
“I just had a really good relationship with the coaches,” Walton told Daniels. “The atmosphere was really great there. The fans show a lot of love. I thought that it was the biggest stage for college basketball and I think that’s a great place for me to learn and grow.”
Walton (6-foot-5, 195 pounds) is the No. 5 player in Minnesota and the 17th-best shooting guard in the nation according to 247Sports. Walton picked UNC over Arizona, Minnesota, Arkansas and Baylor.
He took his official visit to Chapel Hill back in October. Walton spoke highly of Tar Heels Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams.
“He’s honest,” Walton said. “He’s seen a lot of legends and seen a lot of guys come through his program and success. He knows what it takes to be successful at the highest level.”
UNC has a six-man class arriving on campus this year with Walton joining Day’Ron Sharpe, Walker Kessler, Caleb Love, Puff Johnson and R.J. Davis in the class of 2020. Carolina’s class is currently ranked No. 2 in the ACC and No. 3 in the nation.
