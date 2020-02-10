Northwest at Grimsley (copy)

Page’s Jason Sellars (right) blocks a shot attempt by Grimsley’s Ronan Martinek-Jenne during a high school basketball game in Greensboro on Tuesday. Grimsley, No. 8 in this week’s HSXtra.com ranking, defeated No. 9 Page 39-38. For a recap, visit Greensboro.com.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

