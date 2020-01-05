Australia ATP Cup Tennis

John Isner of the United States returns to Casper Ruud of Norway during their match at the ATP Cup in Perth, Australia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Trevor Collens)

 Trevor Collens

Daniil Medvedev overpowers John Isner in straight sets — 6-3, 6-1 to give Russia two wins in two starts at the ATP Cup in Australia, leaving the United States as the only winless team so far in Group D. Story, B3.

