EDEN — Raising money to fund Christian youth activities was the goal nearly 17 years ago when Jeff and Jeannette Wright held their first golf tournament. Since then, the annual tournament has netted more than $150,000 and is growing each year.
It evolved into a premier event center and entertainment site for weddings, receptions, family and class reunions, organizational meetings and/or dinners and popular gospel and beach music shows.
Wright Memorial Event Center now stands as a monument honoring Jeff’s mother, the late Betty Wright, as well as a fundraising outlet.
Over the years, event proceeds have purchased buses or vans for youth programs, literature, classroom books and Bibles, and youth missionary trips. In the summer of 2005, 30 teenagers from local churches traveled to Kenwood, Okla., to help build a new children’s church. The Christian Outreach for Youth Association has also purchased four vehicles to church youth programs in the county.
The last tournament became so big three golf courses — Plantation, Lynrock and Oak Hill — were utilized.
In 2007, Jeff and Jeanette added a gospel event to the weekend with World of Golf Hall of Famer Dennis Walters as their guest speaker and tournament participant. Walters was paralyzed in a golf cart accident in 1974 but continues to play in a customized golf cart.
Walters, who was inducted into the golf PGA Hall of Fame, has been an inspiration to students, golfers and others worldwide.
Since no local motels had handicapped-accessible rooms with a double bed, the Wrights had to book him into Greensboro hotels.
As the Wrights moved into the field of gospel and live entertainment shows, they realized much of their proceeds were being paid out on rooms to house the speakers and entertainers.
Taking their plight to God in prayer, the Wrights were led to build a residence large enough to house these special guests.
“This was a vision that God gave me,” Jeff said. “My heart was in it to build it to mainly support the youth in the community.”
The house was built to have overnight facilities where band members, gospel groups and speakers could stay in the Wrights’ home, leaving more proceeds for the youth activities, Jeff said.
Although the Wrights had lived in Rockingham County since 1992, and were building and grading contractors, they moved to Oklahoma in 2003 after the housing market took a dive. In Oklahoma, they contracted to build state-funded schools.
However, their goal always was to return to North Carolina, where Jeff was born in Caswell County and Jeanette in Alamance County.
In 2006, the couple purchased approximately 80 acres off N.C. 700 and Hampton Road with an entrance on Slaydon Road.
Before moving to Oklahoma, they lived on Rockingham Lake Road in Reidsville when Hurricane Fran paid a visit to the area, blowing down hundreds of trees.
Jeff cut those trees by hand off his property. Soon, others were asking him to remove trees from their property. He had the logs sawed and milled into lumber that eventually went into the construction of the event center. Ninety percent of the timber in the 17,000 square-foot structure came off land in Rockingham County as a result of Hurricane Fran, Jeff said
The oak trim and floors and painted pine trim and door casings were all special custom cut and custom milled for the house.
The couple was still living in Oklahoma when Jeff began building the center in 2010. It was completed in 2016.
Two or three weekends a month, he flew from Tulsa to Greensboro on Friday afternoons and flew back on Sunday nights, spending “about every waking hour” building their dream. A few years earlier, he had built a four bedroom house on the east side of the property to have a place to stay and house the operation when they were in town.
During the early construction of the center, “the only time we really saw it was at night,” Jeff said.
Today, not only do they have the structure that serves as their home and the home office of the youth association, but it boasts large rooms for weddings, dinners and public events, seating as many as 250 people. The site also includes an outdoor stage/pavilion area to seat up to 2,000 festival-goers.
About 10 acres of the property has been planted with pear, apple and peach trees, and vegetables. In April, a produce stand along N.C. 700 will have fresh products grown by the Wrights as well as from area farmers available to the public.
That qualifies them under the North Carolina Agri-Tourism Act to operate the wedding and entertainment venue while promoting agriculture in the state.
In addition to the work on his own property, late in 2017 the Wrights began building development houses for The Wright Co. To date, they have completed five homes in Summit Place (formerly Northridge Mobile Home Park), two in The Village and two in The Meadows.
The first event, in July 2016, was a bluegrass festival featuring Rhonda Vincent, the Queen of Bluegrass. A year later, the Preppy Pirate Outfitters’ first anniversary hosted the Embers.
Last August, the festival expanded to a weekend-long event when the Embers returned for the second anniversary and were joined by Legacy MoTown Revue, Jim Quick and Eric Chilton and the Chiltones. The Down East Boys and Oklahoma Baptist evangelist Clint Sinclair concluded the activities with a Sunday morning service.
Next on the center’s agent is a Valentine banquet featuring The Tams and a prime rib dinner.
Jeff, who still is renovating and expanding on the site, admits reaching this point “hasn’t been easy.” In fact, at one time, the facility was up for sale.
“We struggled with it. I didn’t need a house that big,” he said. “We have to be careful. We just have to be careful.”