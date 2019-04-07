As widowed sisters Annie Odella Covington and Agnes Odessa Bullitt grew older, it made sense for them to move in together in 2001.
The identical twins, who live in Reidsville, celebrated their 90th birthday with family and friends March 29.
“We have our ups and downs,” Covington, older by five minutes, said with a little laugh and sparkle in her eyes.
“But, we really enjoy each other’s company,” said Bullitt, finishing her twin’s sentence.
Covington’s daughter, Rhonda Covington, recalled traveling with the two a few years ago to Pittsburgh, expecting that she and her mom would share a room and Bullitt would have a room.
“I laughed when I walked into one of the bedrooms and saw both of their suitcases,” Rhonda Covington said. “They are very close.”
Today, the two bundles of energy share their zest for life with everyone with whom they come in contact.
Covington still drives, and she and Bullitt enjoy visiting and regularly feeding neighbors and friends their home-cooked specialties. Covington loves to bake and share her trademark pound cakes, apple cakes and sweet potato pies. The two also enjoy visiting their brother and friends in nursing homes.
“We carry them things they like to eat or flowers from the garden,” Covington said.
The farm on which they grew up remains in the family, and the two sisters enjoy visiting it often to tend their garden and flowers, the abundance of which they share with all around them.
Covington is also active in her church, Little Salem Christian Disciples of Christ, and consistently checks on her fellow parishioners and does good deeds for them.
Bullitt enjoys being a fashion diva and loves watching sports on TV, especially golf.
“I love watching Tiger,” she said.
Born March 29, 1929, in Wentworth on a family tobacco farm that dates to the 1800s, Covington and Bullitt are the only daughters of the late Delgado Roach and Willanna Carter Galloway Roach. Two of the twins’ seven brothers, one who is 87 and the other 85, are still living.
As with most farming families, Covington and Bullitt, as well as their siblings, were expected to help on the farm from a young age.
“We would come home from school (Wentworth Grade School) and set right to work picking peas or gathering sweet potatoes and peanuts,” Covington said. “We did a little bit of everything.”
Covington graduated from Douglass High School in Eden, and Bullitt finished at Booker T. Washington High in Reidsville.
“Teachers often couldn’t tell us apart,” Bullitt said. “We would finish each other’s thoughts and sentences.”
And their friends often mixed them up, but the two said they never took advantage of their identical looks or played pranks on their friends, family or teachers.
Covington remained in Rockingham County after graduation doing seasonal factory work before marrying John Covington in 1950 and having three children — one daughter and two sons. She worked for Chase Bank for 27 years, retiring in 1993.
Bullitt, who married her first husband while still in high school, moved to Pittsburgh in 1952 to take a childcare job and met her second husband, John Calvin Bullitt, while there, marrying in 1957. Bullitt did not have children, though she did raise a foster son. Even miles apart, she and Covington remained close, writing and talking on the phone.
“It was funny; I would get this feeling that I needed to talk to her, and then it would not be long after that that I would get a call from her wanting to share news about something,” Bullitt said. “We had that happen all the time.”
Bullitt moved back to Reidsville in 1979 to help Covington care for their aging mother, who lived to be 97.
Even at 90, the twins often find people in the community still mix them up.
“Odessa lost some of that Southern accent when she moved to Pittsburgh, so I can tell their voices apart,” Rhonda Covington said.
Beloved members of the Rockingham County community, Covington and Bullitt said they are grateful for God’s blessing of a long and full life.
“Staying active and eating the right food, that’s our secret,” Covington said. “We love sharing our blessings with everyone around us.”