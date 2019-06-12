Two local scouts were honored on June 9 for earning the highest rank awarded in scouting.
An Eagle Scout Court of Honor was held for Thomas Lefler and Jesse Morris at Reidsville Christian Church.
The members of Troop 320 in Reidsville, were presented certificates of recognition by Sheriff Sam Page, on behalf of the county.
For their Eagle Scout service projects, both focused their attention on Camp Guilrock in Reidsville.
Lefler, a sophomore at Western Carolina University, converted a bunk house into a learning center for scout leaders.
Morris, a sophomore at Lee's McRae College, created hand-carved directional signs for visitors entering the camp.
Both Lefler and Morris are 2018 graduates of Rockingham County High School.
The duo thanked their family, friends and fellow scouts for their support through scouting and obtaining the eagle ranking.