As a child, Mary Kay Apple unknowingly received gifts from The Salvation Army. As an adult, when her mother, Lisa Tucker, told her where they had come from, Apple wanted to give back.
Since then, Apple has dedicated much of her spare time volunteering.
On March 12, she was recognized as Volunteer of the Year by The Salvation Army of Rockingham County. She also works as the human resources director for Henniges Automotive.
Her award was among the four given out that night as board members, friends and associates of the organization gathered for the 2019 Volunteer Recognition Dinner. Major Hae Young Lee welcomed everyone and expressed her appreciation “to all our volunteers who have supported us. Tonight, we celebrate you.”
Businesses and organizations recognized included Henniges Automotive, Woodmont United Methodist Church and Widows for Christ, an outreach ministry at Spray Baptist Church.
“We grew up poor, but I didn’t know I was poor,” Apple said during a recent telephone interview. “I remember going to the (National Guard) Armory and getting block cheese in a cardboard box.”
Her mother didn’t tell her how the Christmas gifts arrived at her home each year.
After she grew up, Apple was sifting through some old pictures and saw one with a lot of Christmas presents piled on the bed. Her mother told her those gifts had come from The Salvation Army, and Apple learned The Salvation Army had often helped her family with food, Christmas gifts and other necessities throughout her childhood.
With that discovery, Apple wanted to give back to the organization, and called to find out how she could help. Paula Sanchez provided details and Apple and her mother began their dedicated involvement with The Salvation Army.
Over the years, they helped with numerous projects at Christmas. Several years ago, fellow employees at Henniges also began volunteering, going in after work and on weekends, helping with the Christmas rush. The company also adopted several “Angels.”
“Every time, if I requested 15 Christmas Angel tags, I had to go back and get more,” Apple said. Or, if some angels were not going to get all they requested, the Henniges team completed their wish lists.
This past Christmas, Henniges employees adopted more than 30 angels and contributed additional items, including clothes to the toy shop.
“Sometimes, you forget what is important but, because of the employees here at Henniges, their drive and passion motivates me to want to do more,” Apple said.
In addition to those attending the dinner, Apple also recognized Tonia Brown and her family, Selisa Miller, Keisha Hearn, Freddie and Laura Davis, Holden Joyce, Michael and Bryson Apple, Andria Simpson, Shawn Long and Dana Huskey for their leadership efforts during the Christmas campaign.
“However, everybody at the company was very involved in donating money and items and that is what made our efforts so successful. I appreciate every one of them,” Apple said.
During the Christmas rush, Apple and her mother were at the church every day, helping in the toy shop, doing everything from sorting to handing out the gifts to families on distribution day.
The Widows for Christ collected several thousand toys last Christmas for The Salvation Army in Rockingham County and Martinsville, Va.
Woodmont Church volunteers also helped with sorting toys and the distribution as well as rang the kettle bells at local stores during the holidays.
“Tonight we celebrate the time, talent and treasure of this community,” said guest speaker, Major Todd Hawks of Charlotte, general secretary for the North and South Carolina division. “You have impacted and given a place of refuge for thousands of individuals over this past year.”
Hawks said he knows of no place that provides a stronger, more life-changing refuge than The Salvation Army — and its volunteers — and that the local citadel has compassionately served thousands of people in Reidsville, Eden and across Rockingham County.
Before closing, Hawks gave the audience a brief overview of how The Salvation Army had affected his life from his childhood. He said it was like a second home to him when he was a child and he and his brothers spent a lot of time there.
Advisory Board Co-Chairman Susan Thompson ended the night’s activities with the benediction, including a request that God look over the community in its time of need.
In her telephone interview, Apple expressed appreciation to the majors, their staff and advisory board for giving her, her company and others in the community the opportunity to share Christmas with families who may not have otherwise have had much on Christmas morning.
“The Salvation Army made Christmas special for many families in our community,” Apple said.
