During a recent sleepover at the Madison-Mayodan Library, participants swung from bookshelves, played Duck Duck Goose, ordered pizza and played with the copier.
Sound like utter chaos? Not to worry. These “participants” were not your ordinary run-of-the-mill sleepover party-goers. They were much-loved stuffed animals and dolls!
The Madison-Mayodan Library held the sleepover Aug. 24 and 25, inviting children, as well as any adults who wanted to participate, to drop off their favorite stuffed animal or doll.
Children arrived Friday afternoon, where they read a book to their animal before leaving it for a mix of fun overnight activities. The children arrived back at the library Saturday morning for breakfast with their animals and story time. They also viewed a slideshow that showed the children exactly what activities and shenanigans their animal participated in during the night.
“We had preschool age to adults, including some want-to-be kids,” said Dale Smith, adult/children’s programmer and librarian. “Making the video and seeing the faces of the children light up while watching it was so rewarding.”
Sixteen children participated, plus one parent and a few staff members who brought in stuffed animals.
Eleanor Joyce, who owns The Mad Bean coffee shop in Madison with her husband Daniel, takes her 3-year-old daughter Eleanor to story time at the library every Wednesday and was excited when she read about the stuffed animal sleepover. Eleanor was the first child to drop off an animal, and Joyce admits her daughter was a little reluctant.
“I read a story to her and Moosey (stuffed purple moose) every night, and Evelyn was worried about Moosey missing out on her story,” Joyce said. “Dale (Smith) reassured her that Moosey and all the animals would still have a bedtime story read to them.”
Smith and her staff also created a storyline for the animals, which included photographing and videoing them in fun situations throughout the library. Some situations were practical, like drinking from the water fountain, reading and playing games. In others, the animals were up to a little mischief.
A slideshow of the animals’ antics was shown to the children when they arrived Saturday morning.
“The children were so excited to see the antics of the toys,” Smith said. “They laughed and hugged their toys tightly while watching the video.”
Joyce said Smith and her staff did a great job of trying to match the staged stuffed animal photos with the personalities of their owners.
“When we go to the library, Eleanor can get a little excited, running and flipping over chairs,” Joyce said. “The slideshow showed Moosey doing acrobatics, and Eleanor loved that.”
Smith got the idea from Rebecca Smith, a reference librarian at the Eden library, who read about stuffed-animal sleepovers in a library journal.
“She presented it to me, and we ran with it,” Smith said.
The first sleepover was held last year at the Eden Public Library.
“It was such a great success, that I decided to duplicate it at the Madison-Mayodan Library for our Story Time Saturday kick-off,” Smith said. “We will continue to have family story time the last Saturday of each month, always at 10:30 a.m., throughout the school year.”
Each program will have its own theme.
Smith said a mix of stuffed animals were brought for the Madison-Mayodan sleepover, some new and some a little more worn but well-loved.
“One of the puppies had shredded ears,” Smith said. “Her owner wanted her to have a new look.”
One child brought a doll.
“We had a variety of animals — tigers, rabbits, bears, dogs, snakes,” she said. “We also had Snoopy, Tigger and Moana.”
Another little girl also was hesitant to leave her stuffed animal, but after a while, changed her mind.
“Her mom and siblings participated, and I believe that was an encouragement to her,” Smith said.
In addition to serving breakfast, doing a craft and showing the slideshow/video Saturday morning, Smith also did a full story time with songs, movement activities and a puppet. She read the books “Knuffle Bunny” by Mo Willems and “Llama Llama Red Pajama” by Anna Dewdney.
Smith and her staff made the video available on Facebook for families to download onto their own computers or devices.
“We want children and their families to be excited about reading and the library,” Smith said. “We hope that offering free programs such as these will help to accomplish that goal.”
Joyce said she was happily surprised to learn about all the free, fun activities offered at the library. Not a huge fan of technology, Joyce said she hopes books do not become a lost art.
“Books keep children’s imaginations alive, while technology forces them to grow up so quick,” Joyce said. “The feel and smell of a new, crisp, paper book — you can’t beat it.”
Smith hopes to make the library sleepovers an annual August event.
“My hope is that when these children grow up, they will always remember the magical programs the library offered and will bring their children to the library as well,” she said.