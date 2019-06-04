WENTWORTH — A Reidsville man will spend his remaining days behind bars, after pleading guilty to gruesomely killing three family members at their Lawsonville Avenue home.
Tommy James Stout, 43, of Reidsville, pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to the murder of 43-year-old Madge “Sissy” Sizemore, her brother 49-year-old David Stanley Sizemore Jr. and their mother, 73-year old Judy Sizemore.
He was sentenced by Forsyth Superior Court Judge Richard Gottlieb to life in prison, without the possibility of parole.
Just before 11 a.m. on Nov.7 , 2018 Reidsville Police were called to 709 Lawsonville Ave.
When they arrived, they found Madge Sizemore and David Sizemore Jr. dead inside the home.
Judy Sizemore was initially found unresponsive but was airlifted to Wake Forest Medical Center in Winston-Salem after Rockingham County EMS medics detected her pulse. She later succumbed to complications from her injuries.
Authorities determined at the scene that cause of death for all three family members was multiple blunt and sharp force injuries from hatchet and hammer blows to the head.
