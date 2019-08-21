WENTWORTH – Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page and Rockingahm County Schools Superintendent Rodney Shotwell had a straight-forward message for motorists prior to the start of the new academic year.
Flanked by law enforcement officials, the two leaders reminded residents of the importance adhering to bus safety and following North Carolina’s School Bus Stop Law.
The top officials urged the importance of public safety on behalf of Rockingham County students boarding one of 124 RCS buses that will begin picking up and dropping off students on Monday.
Page said during a news conference at Rockingham County Middle School on Wednesday that officers from the sheriff’s office, highway patrol and all local police departments will be out in full force on the first day of school, watching for safety violations.
“If you pass a school bus and you’re observed, I can guarantee you there will be a citation issued and that’s the most serious citation you can ever receive,” Page said.
“When you pass a school bus and there are children getting on the bus, that’s a decision that you can’t take back,” said Shotwell, who along with Page, encouraged drivers to leave early with buses beginning routes as early as 5:30 a.m.
With school in session, the officials said to prepare for five to 10 minutes of increased commute time with heavy bus traffic across the county.
“By taking that extra time starting Monday, it’s a difference between you having a record or the possibility of taking the life of a child who is trying to get on a bus,” Shotwell said.
The two officials also stated the importance of watching speeds in school zones, anticipating stops and watching out for children at bus stops.
Page also encouraged drivers to stay off their cell phones in school zones and to always refrain from texting and driving.
While the National Highway Safety Administration reports that traveling by bus to school is 70 times safer than a motor vehicle, getting on the bus safely remains a major issue across the country.
Statistics show that approximately 17 million stop arm violations occur throughout a 180-day school year, according to information compiled by the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services.
According to the association’s 2018-19 annual survey, 130,963 school bus drivers reported 95,319 vehicles passed their buses illegally in a single day.
In total, 27% of school bus drivers in the country were part of the survey, with 39 states reporting data.
North Carolina bus drivers led the way, with 56 percent of all certified and active bus drivers taking part in the survey, according the School Transportation News.
On April 3, 12,705 participating drivers across North Carolina reported a total of 3,192 instances of illegal passing during the one-day period.
Those one-day numbers paint a lack of concern of the mere reality of the life-threating danger involved in passing a school bus.
A danger that hit home locally in 2009, when McMichael High School sophomore Nicholas Adkins was killed in Stoneville when crossing N.C. 770 to board his school bus.
While crossing the road, Adkins was struck by a sport utility vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to previous reports, all warning lights and the bus stop arm were activated at the time of the incident.
The tragic death led to the passing of The Nicholas Adkins School Bus Safety Act, which was co-sponsored by former State Representative Nelson Cole of Reidsville, as well as State Treasurer Dale Folwell of Winston-Salem who served in the State House at the time the bill was signed.
The law, which was signed by former Gov. Bev Purdue in June 2009, passed the House and Senate by a combined vote of 161-0.
The bill authorized school districts to use automated camera or video recording systems on stop arms to detect and prosecute individuals who pass stopped school buses.
Bus photo and video evidence was also made admissible in court and created a felony criminal offense that charges those who willfully pass a school bus and fatally strike a pedestrian.
“We are getting more and more cameras on our buses and you don’t know if it’s the bus that you pass that is going to have six or seven angles to get pictures of you, your license plate and your car all together to give to local authorities to take you to court and get a 100 percent conviction rate,” Shotwell said.
On Monday, more than 14,000 school buses will hit the roads to begin the school year, transporting over 790,000 children to and from school, according to a North Carolina Highway Patrol news release.
Sgt. Michael Baker said in a news release Wednesday that troopers statewide will place emphasis on ensuring motorists stop for school buses.
SHP is also encouraging the public to assist patrol this school year by dialing *HP (*47) from their mobile device to report dangerous driving.
Callers are asked to provide their location, the nature of offense they witnessed and the description of the vehicle involved.
“The primary focus of every student across our state should be on education,” said Commander Glenn McNeill Jr. “Our mission is simple; ensure that focus does not waiver due to safety concerns while traveling to and from school.”