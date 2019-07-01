The popularity of youth tennis in Rockingham County continues to grow thanks to the efforts of the non-profit USTA community tennis association which came to the region in 2014.
Because of the addition of various camps all across the county, more and more kids are getting to learn the benefits of the game and there are plenty of new events happening this summer.
The National Junior Tennis & Learning Chapter recently received a $22,000 capacity building grant from the USTA Foundation to support the summer tennis outreach program.
This helps fund a once-a-week tennis and enrichment program at six Rockingham County summer day camp locations.
In addition the USTA will have 18 middle and high school tennis players as mentors and interns, along with an enrichment teacher, Patrick Sullivan from Leaksville-Spray Elementary School, and four community coaches leading programs.
For more information or to join the contact list, email RCTennisAssociation@gmail.com.
USTA Tennis schedule through the end of July:
Monday’s 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Community Baptist Schools gym located at 509 Triangle Rd. in Reidsville.
Tuesday’s 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the courts at Jaycee Park in Reidsville with Parkview Village Summer Enrichment Camp, sponsored by the New Reidsville Housing Authority.
Tuesday’s 10 a.m. to 11:30am on the courts at Eden Family YMCA (tennis only, no enrichment).
Thursday’s 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the courts at Bridge Street Recreation Center located at 319 N. Bridge St. in Eden with campers from the Eden Parks & Recreation summer camp.
Thursday’s 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the gym at Boys & Girls Club of Eden (Enrichment is 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday’s).
Friday’s 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the courts at Jaycee Park in Reidsville with Reidsville YMCA campers.