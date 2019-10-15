The Eden Parks & Recreation Department is now registering for its upcoming basketball season. Registration forms may be picked up at Eden City Hall at the Bridge Street Recreation Center or the Mill Avenue Recreation Center. Birth certificates are required for all first time players. Leagues are available for ages 4 through 18. Practices will begin in early November. Call 336-623-2110 for additional information.

Contact Jim Sands at 336-314-1058 or on Twitter @jimsandsRCN.  

