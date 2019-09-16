Winston-Salem State University’s Red Sea of Sound rose right to the top of ESPN and The Undefeated’s rankings of the best marching bands at historically black colleges and universities.
The Undefeated, now in its third year of ranking HBCU bands, pegged Winston-Salem State’s band as the best band in the nation for Division II schools. Nearby North Carolina A&T State University is ranked second in the Division I poll.
Comprised of 145 students, the Red Sea of Sound includes dancers, flag twirlers and drum majors along with a full marching band. The band ended 2018 as the fourth ranked group in Division II.
To start the 2019 football season, the WSSU band joined up with Wake Forest University’s Spirit of the Old Gold and Black for a halftime performance during the Wake Forest football home opener — the first time the two schools’ bands have performed in concert together.
Bands in The Undefeated’s rankings are evaluated by two six-person panels on the abilities of their drum majors, their drill and design, musicality, the percussion section and an auxiliary category which includes the dance/flag routines, utilization of space, uniforms, style of the band and their marching/strut techniques.
Check out some of the other prominent historically black colleges and university marching bands:
Florida A&M University Marching 100
In 1946, William P. Foster became Director of Bands at FAMU with 16 members, and created what is known today as “The Most Imitated Marching Band in America.” He is credited with revolutionizing marching band techniques and reshaping the world’s concept of the collegiate marching band. His textbook “Band Pageantry” is considered to be “The Bible” for the marching band.
Grambling State University World Famed Tiger Marching Band
In 1967 and 1968, Grambling’s band performed in Super Bowls I and II, respectively, prior to the NFL championship game being officially called The Super Bowl. Grambling’s 1967 performance has been named “One of the Top 10 Super Bowl Halftime Shows” by Sports Illustrated magazine.
Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South
Founded in the 1920s and organized in the 1940s, Jackson State’s marching band was given the nickname “The Sonic Boom of the South” by band director Harold J. Haughton, Sr. in 1971. Also that year, the majorettes became the famous Prancing J-Settes. The Prancing J-Settes inspired a new style of dance known as J-Setting that quickly grew in popularity nationwide.
Norfolk State University Spartan Legion
Discipline and “Spartan-like” behavior is the key to the innumerable honors that the Spartan “Legion” has won. Selected performances include, most recently the Barack Obama Presidential campaign rally in Norfolk, Va.
North Carolina A&T State University Blue and Gold Marching Machine
The history of the North Carolina A&T Marching Band can be traced back to the early 20th century. The Blue and Gold Marching Machine (also known as the BGMM) is the school’s official marching band. The Blue and Gold Marching Machine performs pre-game and half-time shows at all North Carolina A&T Aggies Football home games and travels to most away games. The band’s auxiliary unit, also known as “Golden Delight” is a combined unit that serves the purposes of “Color Guard,” Baton twirlers, and dancers.
South Carolina State University Marching 101
The Marching 101 is the official name of the marching band at South Carolina State University. For almost 100 years, the ensemble has been delivering on their promise to transcend, conquer, and leave nothing to be desired. In fall of 1964 the band debuted its new name, The SC State Marching 101 Band. The Marching 101 maintains a fierce rivalry with Florida A&M University’s Marching 100.
Southern University and A&M College Human Jukebox
The Human Jukebox is one of the most watched and followed collegiate marching bands in the nation with over 130,000 followers on Facebook, over 40,000 followers on Instagram, and countless YouTube videos reaching over 1 million views. Accompanied by its famous dance team, the Dancing Dolls, the Human Jukebox has been named America’s No. 1 marching band by USA Today. One of the most anticipated traditions of the Human Jukebox is the Friday night “Battle of the Bands” versus Grambling’s band during Bayou Classic weekend in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands
In 1955, the Aristocrat of Bands or A.O.B. was the first historically Black college or university (HBCU) band to appear on national television with their performance at the Chicago Bears versus Los Angeles Rams NFL game. In 1961, they performed for the inauguration of President John F. Kennedy making them the first historically Black college or university to perform at a presidential inauguration. The band is led by four drum majors known as the “Fantastic Four” and is accompanied by The Sophisticated Ladies dance team.
Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul
The marching band at Texas Southern University (TSU) was founded in 1969 by Benjamin J. Butler II. Since the name “Ocean of Soul” was given to the Texas Southern University Band by a local radio show, talking about a mountain of soul for Houston, it has commanded the interest and attention of the public locally and nationally. The flashy, pace setting, “Ocean of Soul” have appeared at numerous professional football games.
