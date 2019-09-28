MAYODAN — Western Rockingham Middle School’s winning ways continued as the Wildcats improved to 3-0 following a 22-6 win over Holmes on Thursday afternoon.
Overcoming a slow start, with WRMS leading just 6-0 at the half, they finally got the offense going thanks to four turnovers that kept Holmes on their heels, and Wildcats head coach Brandon Berteotti said halftime conversations set the tone for the second half.
“This has been two weeks in a row where our coaches were able to make some great half time adjustments both offensively and defensively. It’s really allowed the team to basically hone in on what the other team is doing, and halftime is where the adjustments have to be made and the staff has led the charge in that regard,” Berteotti said.
To highlight some of the top plays of the afternoon, Wildcats quarterback Jace Dunn was 11 for 15 for 197 yards, including a scoring strike and also tacked on a pair of 2-point conversions. Defensively he was effective as well, snagging three interceptions.
Jayden Moore picked up 85 yards rushing and scored a touchdown in addition to compiling 88 yards receiving on four receptions. Moore also had an interception and six solo tackles.
Josh Yokely rushed for 48 yards and scored a TD, and in addition, he pulled down a pair of receptions for 41 yards. He led the defense with eight tackles.
In addition, Isaiah Belcher scored a touchdown on a scoring strike from 49 yards out.
It was the third-consecutive win of the season for WRMS, who knocked off Dillard 32-22 in the season opener on Sept. 16, followed by a 30-0 shutout victory over Rockingham in the second game.
“Defensively we were able to get stops at crucial times and were able to put some pressure on the quarterback. The back end of the defense covered and we were able to key in on their players that they like to throw the ball to, so we were able jump some routes because of the amount of pressure,” said Berteotti.
Up next for the Wildcats will be at Western Rockingham’s toughest test to date as they hit the road to take on defending North State Middle School Conference champs Reidsville on Thursday afternoon at Community Stadium.
Berteotti said his team will have to be at their best if they are going to challenge the mighty Raiders who have ruled the league for over a decade, but it is a challenge he thinks his team is ready for.
“Reidsville is just a tough match up for everyone because they have got so many skilled athletes and they are very well coached. We are going to have to play fundamental ball. We’ve got to be able to do what we can and we’ve got to be able to execute. We can no longer be coaching effort. We have to coach execution and if we are able to do that, we stand a chance. I’m very realistic with my guys. We know we are going to have to play our A-game to stay on the field with them,” Berteotti said.
