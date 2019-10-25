MAYODAN – Led by the dynamic duo of Jace Dunn and Jayden Moore, Western Rockingham Middle School rolled in a 36-6 first round playoff win over Dillard Thursday.
Dunn had 186 yards passing to keep the chains moving all afternoon and threw a pair of touchdowns in the victory. He rushed for one more score while compiling 47 yards on the ground.
Moore, Dunn’s number one target, made the most of his four catches, generating 104 yards and scoring a touchdown. He was equally effective running the ball, churning out more than 100 yards on the ground and adding another score.
Wildcat teammate Cavante Spencer added another score and picked up 67 yards rushing and Cody Beck added another TD to round out the scoring for WRMS.
The Wildcats struck early and often and by halftime they had extended the lead to 22-6.
WRMS tacked on two more scores for good measure in the second half and the defense didn’t allow another Dillard point for the remainder of the afternoon to ice the win.
“They were just playing smart ball and we really didn’t make any mistakes. It was the first game all year where we played a complete game. We challenged the team to play a complete game and with a bye week off because of the play-in game, we were able to get some extra reps in and we played some really fundamentally sound football,” WRMS head coach Brandon Berteotti said.
With the win WRMS improved to 4-1-1 on the season and in the process, punched a ticket to the North Middle School Conference championship next Wednesday at Reidsville. The Raiders, 6-0, earned their spot in the title game after taking out Holmes by a 48-14 margin in their first round bout.
It didn’t work out too good for the Wildcats in the regular season game, as the Raiders took control early and never looked back in a 58-8 win on Oct. 3.
Berteotti said he knows his team has another stiff challenge, but he’s happy the Wildcats will not only get another crack at the Raiders, but also have a chance to hoist the programs first championship.
“We always knew that they are a very talented team and unlike most teams that might have one or two stars, they have a half dozen and they are very well coached. We are going to try and do some things differently. Defensively we are going to try and double up some of their guys depending on the formation because they are so tough to contain.”
Berteotti said in the regular season loss to the Raiders, a lot of the damage the Wildcats sustained was self-inflicted.
“We were our own worst enemy the first time we played them. We turned the ball over five times and you can’t do that against a quality team, and a couple of those were after we had gained 20 or 30 yards. It was about as bad as we could have played and that’s taking nothing away from them. They forced us to make some of those turnovers. Reidsville, they’ve got that stigma and some of my kids have got to not only overcome the team, but the myth and the legend as well,” Berteotti said.
