The Western Rockingham Middle School and McMichael High School girls basketball programs teamed up last Wednesday with Meals on Wheels to deliver food to local citizens.
WRMS head basketball coach Mike Elrod and several other community volunteers spearheaded the program to not only help people in need by providing a delicious Thanksgiving meal free of charge, but also deliver some fellowship along the way.
This project is an annual affair and it is just one service activity that the teams volunteer for each year.
The McMichael and Wildcats team also deliver Christmas gift bags in the month of December to needy families and Elrod said it’s a win-win for everybody involved.
“The girls really enjoy doing it and it is a great service to the people of our community. Through these projects these young ladies learn some important life lessons. Sometimes people just need a little help and they get great satisfaction in being a part of this project,” Elrod said.
Now plans are in the works for the Christmas gift bag project that will take place later this month and Elrod said that is something both the girls and the recipients look forward to.
“When we delivery our Christmas gifts, many times they will just sit and get to know the people and share some fellowship. Some people don’t have any family and they just enjoy being around the girls. Often times it’s hard to break away, but it is a lot of fun to get out there and meet the people,” Elrod said.
Meals on Wheels provides nutritious meals and support services to older and disabled residents of Rockingham County who need assistance. For more information on the services provided or to volunteer visit mealsonwheels.org.
