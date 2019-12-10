NEW YORK, NY — Wolfpack legend Torry Holt and the rest of the 2019 College Football Hall of Fame Class was officially inducted during the 62nd NFF Annual Awards Dinner Monday evening at the New York Hilton Midtown. NC State head football coach Dave Doeren joined the Holt family in New York for the gala event.
Holt, the sixth Wolfpack player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, rewrote the NC State and ACC record books during his career with the Wolfpack, which spanned from 1995-98. A consensus first-team All-American in 1998, he was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award and the only receiver in the top 10 of the Heisman Trophy voting that year.
The 1998 ACC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year, Holt remains NC State's all-time leader in career (3,379), single-season (1,604 in 1998) and single-game (255 vs. Baylor, 1998) receiving yards. He held the Wolfpack record for single-season receptions (88 in 1998) until Jakobi Meyers broke the mark in 2018 and his 15 catches against Wake Forest in 1998 is still tied for the top mark in school history.
A two-time first-team All-ACC selection at wide receiver, Holt also earned first team all-conference laurels as a punt returner in 1998 and led the Wolfpack to a berth in the MicronPC Bowl.
A two-year team captain, Holt owns other Wolfpack records, including single-season all-purpose yards (1,979 in 1998) and career (31), single-season (16 in 1997) and single-game (five vs. Florida State, 1997) touchdown receptions. The Gibsonville native's career receiving yards were a then-ACC record (now rank sixth), and he still holds conference marks for single-season receiving yards, single-season receiving yards per game (145.8) and single-game touchdown receptions. A member of the NC State Athletic Hall of Fame, Holt's No. 81 jersey was retired following his career and the team named its Offensive MVP award in his honor. He was named an ACC Football Legend in 2012.
The St. Louis Rams selected Holt with the sixth overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft, and he played for the franchise from 1999-2008 before a final season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2009. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection led the Rams to a victory in Super Bowl XXXIV following his rookie season. A member of the NFL All-Decade Team for the 2000s, Holt retired from the league with the 10th most receiving yards in history.
Holt remains busy with Holt Brothers Inc., which he founded with his brother, Terrence, who also played at NC State. Their companies include Holt Brothers Construction, where he serves as vice president, Holt Brothers Football Camps and the Holt Brothers Foundation. Torry serves as president of the foundation, which supports programs for children who have a parent with cancer.
The other members of this year's Hall of Fame Class are: Terrell Buckley (DB, Florida State, 1989-91), Rickey Dixon (DB, Oklahoma, 1984-87), London Fletcher (LB, John Carroll, 1995-97), Jacob Grey, DL, Texas A&M, 1977-79), Raghib Ismail (Notre Dame, KR/WR, 1988-90), Darren McFadden (RB, Arkansas, 2005-07), Jake Plummer (QB, Arizona St., 1993-96), Joe Thomas (OL, Wisconsin, 2003-06), Lorenzo White (RB, Michigan St., 1984-87), Patrick Willis (LB, Ole Miss, 2003-06), Vince Young (QB, Texas, 2003-05) and coaches Dennis Erickson and Joe Taylor.
