RALEIGH – NC State has significantly bolstered its future out-of-conference football schedule, signing up for a home and home matchup with SEC powerhouse Florida. The Gators will travel to Raleigh in 2026 and the Wolfpack will play in Gainesville in 2032.

“We’ve taken a long look at our future non-conference scheduling strategy, and we’ll make every effort to provide opponents and opportunities that enrich the experience of our student-athletes and passionate fan base,” said Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan.

“We’re thrilled to be able to schedule a home-and-home series with a nationally-prominent program in the University of Florida. It will be a great experience to bring a non-conference opponent of this caliber to Carter-Finley Stadium, and in the future, will bring a first-class experience to our student-athletes and spectators who will make the return trip to Gainesville.”

The teams have met 14 times previously, with the most recent matchup in the 1992 Gator Bowl – Dick Sheridan’s last game as head coach. In the last meeting in Raleigh, head coach Lou Holtz led the Pack to an 8-7 win over the 13th-ranked Gators. NC State last played at The Swamp in 1970 (L, 6-14).

Five games in the all-time series between NC State and Florida have been played in Raleigh, including the second game ever played in Carter-Finley Stadium after it opened in 1966. Led by eventual Heisman winner Steve Spurrier, the eighth-ranked Gators won that contest, 10-7. Seven games have been played at neutral sites and only two in Gainesville.

