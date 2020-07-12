RALEIGH – NC State has significantly bolstered its future out-of-conference football schedule, signing up for a home and home matchup with SEC powerhouse Florida. The Gators will travel to Raleigh in 2026 and the Wolfpack will play in Gainesville in 2032.
“We’ve taken a long look at our future non-conference scheduling strategy, and we’ll make every effort to provide opponents and opportunities that enrich the experience of our student-athletes and passionate fan base,” said Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan.
“We’re thrilled to be able to schedule a home-and-home series with a nationally-prominent program in the University of Florida. It will be a great experience to bring a non-conference opponent of this caliber to Carter-Finley Stadium, and in the future, will bring a first-class experience to our student-athletes and spectators who will make the return trip to Gainesville.”
The teams have met 14 times previously, with the most recent matchup in the 1992 Gator Bowl – Dick Sheridan’s last game as head coach. In the last meeting in Raleigh, head coach Lou Holtz led the Pack to an 8-7 win over the 13th-ranked Gators. NC State last played at The Swamp in 1970 (L, 6-14).
Five games in the all-time series between NC State and Florida have been played in Raleigh, including the second game ever played in Carter-Finley Stadium after it opened in 1966. Led by eventual Heisman winner Steve Spurrier, the eighth-ranked Gators won that contest, 10-7. Seven games have been played at neutral sites and only two in Gainesville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.