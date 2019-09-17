The Western Rockingham Middle School football team got the results they were looking for with a 32-22 win over Dillard in the season opener on Monday afternoon.
On an unseasonably hot and muggy afternoon, Dillard struck first on a 40 yard pass on their opening possession for the 6-0 lead, but the Wildcats responded, and by halftime they had slid into the driver’s seat with an 18-16 lead.
“Well we were definitely a little rusty and a little tired because it was so hot. I felt like the fatigue led to some mental mistakes, but we battled hard and it was a heck of an effort by the team to come out of there with a victory. We were moving the ball well, but we were our own worst enemy out there for a while there,” Western Rockingham Middle School head coach Brandon Berteotti said.
Dillard scored once more on a kickoff return for a touchdown after the half, but the Wildcats defense was stingy the rest of the way, not allowing another point.
Jayden Moore was the work horse on offense for WRMS as he rushed for 110 yards, scored two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion.
But he certainly wasn’t alone. Wildcats quarterback Jace Dunn had 82 yards, scored a TD and had three 2-point conversions.
What seems to be different from years past is that it’s not just one or two stars this season, and Berteotti said that is an advantage he is hoping to exploit.
“We are as deep as I’ve ever been there. We can withstand a lot different things because we don’t have a true super star. We have about 18 to 20 quality football players now. We have several players that are playing at a higher level, but we can honestly get eight to 10 ball carriers that can be involved on any given play,” Berteotti said.
Cavanta Spencer had 46 yards rushing and Mil’q Calloway added 41 more. Both scored touchdowns as well while Cody Beck had a well-rounded performance rushing for 33 yards and hauling in 21 yards receiving.
The Wildcats defensive line collectively had two sacks and forced a fumble for a turnover, and Josh Yokely had one interception.
Berteotti said now he hopes to build some momentum and wants to be in the conversation when it comes to challenging for a league title later this season.
“We want to challenge Reidsville. I mean Reidsville is the gold standard, so we are trying to do everything that we can to get to where their program is at. As long as we keep grinding every day at practice, we should be fine,” the coach said.
Up next, the Wildcats will hit the road to take on cross-county rival Rockingham Middle on Thursday with fifth quarter action starting at 4:15 p.m.
