Among the people who saw Tim Duncan’s Wake Forest career up close, Coach Dave Odom, teammate Randolph Childress and radio analyst and scout Mark Freidinger offer their thoughts about Duncan’s selection to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Dave Odom
On Duncan being elected:
“Some things in life just knock you off your seat, you’re so surprised.
“This one would only knock me off my seat if it didn’t happen. I mean, I can’t imagine anybody who has a vote and has Tim’s name on their prospective list that wouldn’t vote for him.”
On his development at Wake Forest:
“I kind of felt that first year he would be a redshirt. He didn’t; he far surpassed that his first year.
“And then from there, his improvement was meteoric. He just grew right before our eyes his sophomore and junior year.
“People forget, he came into college, he was 17. So he really was not ready to play at this level as a 17-year-old freshman. But because things worked out the way they did, he was thrust into the starting lineup and he got better as we went along.
“I would say probably January, mid-January of his sophomore year is when we began to really appreciate his improvement and his ability to play at the very highest level, and take his team to that level as well.”
On Duncan’s substance-over-style nature:
“You hear people say, ‘He’s a great player but he’s boring to watch.’ This was in the pros.
“When I’d hear that, I’d say to myself, ‘I feel sorry for the person that said that because they don’t appreciate true greatness.’
“Greatness comes in different forms. There’s Michael Jordan greatness, skill versus athleticism versus tenacity.
“And then there’s Tim Duncan greatness, that the game never got away from him. He was always in charge, he understood the rudiments of the game, passing, catching, footwork, team play, those kind of things.”
Randolph Childress
On seeing his potential for greatness:
“You saw what he could be and you thought he could be good. I don’t think anyone envisioned that he’d be what he is.
“Anyone who says so, I’d just call them a liar. There’s no way you could tell me he’d be a top-10 player to ever play the game. I don’t think anyone ever envisioned that. But you knew he’d be really, really good. … He just got better every year.”
On staying in touch:
“We’re friends, when he came into town here he stayed at the house. We remained friends throughout our careers.
“It’s funny because I used to go to the Finals games, I used to tell him I was his good-luck charm because I would go those odd years. I didn’t go the even years, so they were winning in ’01, ’03, ’05, it was kind of an odd-years deal.
“But I’m just super proud of him for (being) someone who’s remained — he’s just so confident in who he is and that never changed. For someone who reached the heights that he did and never changed who he was is just truly a testament to how special a person he really is.”
On what might surprise fans about Duncan:
“Oh wow. I don’t know if there’s anything that surprises you because ... he’s not a big social media guy, he’s not big on the phone — what you see is what you get.
“He’s probably funnier than people think.
“We sit here and text, and we have a group chat that we’re on, and he’s one of the funnier people you know once he lets you in his circle. You’d be surprised how funny he really is, and that’s something that I don’t know if he opens up to a lot of people that way.”
Mark Freidinger
On seeing his potential for greatness:
“I had a moment in the NCAA Tournament, playing in Lexington, Kentucky. They beat College of Charleston … they were playing Kansas in the second round (in 1994, Duncan’s freshman season).
“But he made a late, Dr. J dunk on the baseline and I just said, ‘Oh my goodness, we have a monster.’
“That was the first real inkling that I saw that he was going to be something special. He just kept getting better and better and his footwork was so good.”
On Duncan's privacy:
“Yeah, I mean, you would’ve thought with all the notoriety, that he’d have been seeking the NBA. But I don’t even think he thought about it until his junior year.
“He was enjoying Wake Forest and his teammates, the whole college atmosphere. He’s one of those unique guys that stayed all four years.”
On whether Duncan will show emotion upon his induction:
“I think what you saw when his jersey was retired in San Antonio, that’ll be the same emotion that you see. He’ll be very respectful of the Hall of Fame and of the people bringing him in, he’ll do all of the proper things. But it’s not going to be a — it hasn’t been a goal of his, let’s just put it that way, I don’t think.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.