EDEN – Western Rockingham Middle School captured the North Middle School Conference tournament championship on the courts at Morehead High School on Wednesday Oct. 23.
The league is composed of teams from Dillard Middle School in Caswell County and the four Rockingham County Schools middle schools – Western Rockingham, Rockingham County, Reidsville and Holmes Middle.
Dillard defeated Rockingham County in the play-in match and Western Rockingham took down Reidsville in the semi-finals.
Western Rockingham then defeated Holmes in the final which was the cherry on top of an undefeated season.
WRMS Lady Wildcats are coached by Glenn Jordan and Beth and Randy Carter. Holmes is coached by Gretchen Shelton-Raiford and Jeff Parris.
Championship Match Results
1 Singles winner: Emily Wall, WRMS. Finalist: Jenna Mauney, Holmes
2 Singles winner: Valarie White, WRMS. Finalist: Reagan Harris, Holmes
3 Singles winner: Jenna Rosenbaum, WRMS. Finalist: Lizeth Harris, Holmes
4 Singles winner: Dalaney Mitchell, WRMS. Finalist: Dalyn Hutchens, Holmes
5 Singles winner: Susanna Drake, WRMS. Finalist: Danaka Webb, Holmes
6 Singles winner: Parson Haley, WRMS. Finalist: Claudia Raford, Holmes
1 Doubles winner: Avery Chandler/Olivia Clukey, WRMS. Finalist: Lizeth Harris/Sopheea McGuire - Holmes
2 Doubles winner: Daylyn Hutchens/Anisa Hasanaj, Holmes MS. Finalist: Isabella Stofanik/Regan Lambert, WRMS
3 Doubles winner: Autumn Moore/Samaria Moore, WRMS. Finalist: Lilliy Paris/Emily Blevins, Holmes
Rockingham County Tennis Association (RC Tennis), a 501c3 non-profit corporation, a USTA Community Tennis Association and a registered National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) chapter.
For more information on county tennis contact Shelby Rhyne, executive director of the Rockingham County Tennis Association at RCTennisAssociation@gmail.com.
