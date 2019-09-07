Western Guilford 28

Rockingham 14

Site

Cougar Pride Stadium, Wentworth

Why the Hornets won

Western’s defense forced four turnovers (including an interception and a fumble recovery by Darrien Dalton), then relied on the running of senior Dante Bovian to carry them to the win.

Why the Cougars lost

Rockingham fell behind 13-0 early, but righted itself by the third quarter when the Cougars took a 14-13 lead on Matthew Reichenbach’s 70-yard return of a blocked field goal. The Cougars faltered down the stretch, unable to stop the Hornets in key situations.

Stars

Western — Dante Bovian carried 21 times for 151 yards and was especially effective in the second half when he provided almost all of the offense for the Hornets; senior quarterback Robbie Boyd was 17 of 27 for 148 yards.

Rockingham — Senior quarterback Mason Denny was 10 of 17 passing for 93 yards.

The big play

Midway through the fourth quarter, on the short end of a 14-13 score, Western faced fourth and 3 at Rockingham’s 36. Bovian didn’t just get the first down, he carried for a touchdown and gave the Hornets a lead they never relinquished.

Three things we learned

1. Western is for real. Or at least much improved. After winning just one game a year ago and going winless the season before, the Hornets are an impressive 2-1.

2. Rockingham played well enough to win, and the fact the Cougar players were upset they didn’t, is a testament to how far the program has come in the three years Brad Baker has been at the helm.

3. Dante Bovian is a force to be reckoned with. The senior from Western scored three touchdowns and provided almost all the offensive punch for the Hornets in the second half.

What they’re saying

“It’s the first time we’ve been 2-1 in a long dadgum time.” — Brian Terwilliger, Western Guilford.

“It was working and if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.” — Dante Bovian, Western Guilford, referring to the Honets’ insistence on giving him the ball repeatedly in the second half.

Records

Western: 2-1

Rockingham: 1-2

Up next

Western: At home against Wheatmore, 7:30 Friday.

Rockingham: At Reidsville, 7:30 Friday.

Scoring summary

Visitor 13 0 0 15 – 28

Home 0 8 6 0 – 14

Scoring Log

WG – Robbie Boyd 1 run (run failed), 1st, 6:07

WG – Dante Bovian 2 run (Boyd kick), 1st 1:46

RC – Mason Denny 1 run (Hayden Hundley pass from Denny, 2nd, :27

RC – Matthew Reichenbach 70-yard blocked field goal return (pass failed), 3rd, 2:17

WG – Bovian 36 run (Kevin Boele pass from Boyd), 4th, 8:15

WG – Bovian 7 run (Boyd kick), 4th, 1:00

