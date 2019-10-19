MAYODAN — The scoring came in a variety of ways and in bunches for visiting Western Alamance in its Mid-State 3-A Conference football clash with McMichael on Friday night.
The Warriors kept the scoreboard operator active in a 65-0 blowout.
Jordan Dumornay scored a rushing touchdown after being set up by Jontavius Cousin’s fumble recovery for Western Alamance and later hauled in a 13-yard reception from Eric Wagoner for a score.
Western Alamance (7-1 overall, 4-0 Mid-State 3-A Conference) registered touchdowns on a blocked punt, interception and on a punt return.
Cameron Gattis (interception return) and Trey Bradsher (53-yard punt return) added touchdowns for the Warriors, who led 62-0 at halftime.
Kendall McKoy tallied a 74-yard passing touchdown for Western Alamance. Marcial Mendoza scored the lone points in the second half on a 27-yard field goal.
With the loss, the Phoenix dropped to 0-8 on the season.
McMichael will host Person on Oct. 25 while Western Alamance will hit the road to take on red-hot Northeast Guilford. The Rams were impressive in a 49-21 win over Morehead on Friday night.
