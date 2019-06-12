Class 3A Conference Results
Mid-State Athletic 3A: Northern Guilford was the conference leader after the spring sports season thanks to championships in men’s tennis, women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s track along with a tied first-place finish in baseball. Eastern Alamance came in second place with championships in softball and men’s golf along with second-place finishes in men’s and women’s track and women’s soccer. Western Alamance was third, finishing the spring with second-place finishes in men’s golf and men’s tennis, a third-place finish in women’s soccer and tied third-place finishes in baseball and softball. Conference Standings: Northern Guilford 340.5, Eastern Alamance 320, Western Alamance 306.5, Rockingham County 298, Morehead 278, McMichael 274, Person 263, Northeast Guilford 227.
Big 8 3A: With championships in men’s track and men’s tennis along with second-place finishes in women’s soccer, women’s track and men’s and women’s lacrosse, Chapel Hill came in first place. In second place was East Chapel Hill with championships in baseball, women’s soccer and men’s and women’s lacrosse. Northwood finished in third place with a men’s golf championship and a tied second-place finish in baseball. Conference Standings: Chapel Hill 112.5, East Chapel Hill 100.5, Northwood 95, Orange 83, Northern Durham 71.5, Cedar Ridge 63, Hillside 52, Southern Durham 36.5.
Big East 3A: Fike captures the Conference Cup finishing the sports season with championships in baseball and men’s golf along with a second-place finish in women’s soccer. In second place was Hunt with a women’s soccer championship and second-place finishes in men’s golf and baseball. Southern Nash came in third place with a softball championship, a tied first-place finish in men’s tennis and a second-place finish in men’s track. Conference Standings: Fike 191, Hunt 187.5, Southern Nash 176.5, Franklinton 171, Northern Nash 170, Rocky Mount 169.
Big South 3A: Kings Mountain won the Conference Cup after the spring sports season thanks to a women’s soccer championship and second-place finishes in softball and men’s and women’s track. Forestview was in second with championships in men’s golf, men’s tennis and women’s track along with a tied second-place finish in women’s soccer. Stuart Cramer came in third place with third-place finishes in men’s golf, men’s tennis and women’s track. Conference Standings: Kings Mountain 210, Forestview 204, Stuart Cramer 190, Crest 188.5, North Gaston 169.5, Ashbrook 169, Hunter Huss 141.5, Burns 117.5.
Coastal 3A: West Carteret was the victor after the spring sports season thanks to championships in softball, men’s golf and women’s track. Jacksonville finished second with men’s track championship and a tied first-place finish in baseball. Swansboro came in third place with third-place finishes in baseball and men’s track. Conference Standings: West Carteret 109.5, Jacksonville 95.5, Swansboro 73.5, White Oak 69.5, Havelock 45.5, Northside-Jacksonville 38.5.
Greater Neuse 3A: Clayton claimed the title after the spring sports season thanks to championships in men’s tennis, men’s golf and women’s soccer. Cleveland came in second place with championships in women’s track and softball. West Johnston was third, finishing the sports year with a baseball championship. Conference Standings: Clayton 233.5, Cleveland 225, West Johnston 172, South Johnston 153, East Wake 143, Smithfield-Selma 140.
Mid Piedmont 3A: After the spring sports season, Southeast Guilford came in first place with championships in baseball and men’s and women’s track along with a second-place finish in women’s soccer. Asheboro was second with a women’s soccer championship, a tied first-place finish in softball and a second-place finish in men’s golf. Southern Alamance came in third place with a tied first-place finish in softball. Conference Standings: Southeast Guilford 105, Asheboro 99.5, Southern Alamance 91.5, Williams 84, Southwestern Randolph 68, Eastern Guilford 57, Southern Guilford 29.5.
North Piedmont 3A: Jesse Carson took the Conference Cup after the spring sports season thanks to championships in baseball and women’s track along with a second-place finish in softball. South Iredell was second with championships in men’s tennis and women’s soccer. West Rowan came in third place with championships in men’s track and softball during the spring. Conference Standings: Jesse Carson 807.5, South Iredell 780, West Rowan 750, East Rowan 662.5, North Iredell 645, Statesville 630.
Piedmont Triad 3A: With championships in men’s tennis and men’s track along with second-place finishes in women’s soccer, women’s track and men’s golf, Mount Tabor finished the season strong and in first place. Southwest Guilford was second, completing the spring with championships in baseball, softball, women’s soccer and men’s golf along with second-place finishes in men’s track and men’s tennis. Parkland and Western Guilford tied for third place. Parkland finished the season with a women’s track championship and a second-place finish in softball. Western Guilford finished the season with a second-place finish in baseball and third-place finishes in women’s soccer, men’s tennis and men’s golf. Conference Standings: Mount Tabor 97.5, Southwest Guilford 93.5, Parkland 60, Western Guilford 60, Dudley 40.5, North Forsyth 36.5, Ben L. Smith 27.
South Piedmont 3A: Cox Mill jumped to the front of the competition with championships in women’s soccer, women’s track and baseball. Central Cabarrus came in second place with a softball championship and a third-place finish in baseball. In third place was Northwest Cabarrus with second-place finishes in baseball and women’s track. Conference Standings: Cox Mill 902.5, Central Cabarrus 710, Northwest Cabarrus 700, Concord 675, A.L. Brown 662.5, Jay M. Robinson 624.
Southern Carolina 3A: Marvin Ridge was the victor after the spring sports season thanks to championships in softball and men’s tennis along with tied first-place finishes in baseball and women’s soccer. Cuthbertson was second, finishing the spring with a women’s track championship and a second-place finish in men’s track. Weddington came in third place and had a strong spring with a men’s track championship, a tied first-place finish in baseball and third-place finishes in men’s tennis and women’s track. Conference Standings: Marvin Ridge 325, Cuthbertson 277.5, Weddington 267.5, Charlotte Catholic 252.5, Sun Valley195, Piedmont190, Parkwood 187.5, Monroe 85.
Tri-County 6 3A: Union Pines was in first place after the spring sports season thanks to championships in men’s tennis, men’s golf, women’s soccer and women’s track. Harnett Central was second, wrapping up the year with a softball championship and a second-place finish in women’s track. Lee County came in third place, completing a nice year with a tied second-place finish in women’s soccer and third-place finishes in softball and men’s golf. Conference Standings: Union Pines 97.5, Harnett Central 72.5, Lee County 64.5, Triton 58, Southern Lee 57.5, Western Harnett 50.
Western Mountain Athletic 3A: T.C. Roberson came out on top after the spring sports season thanks to championships in women’s soccer and women’s track along with a tied first-place finish in baseball. Asheville was second, wrapping up the year with championships in men’s tennis and men’s track along with a tied first-place finish in baseball. A.C. Reynolds came in third place after a spring that saw a second-place finish in women’s soccer. Conference Standings: T.C. Roberson 278, Asheville 246, A.C. Reynolds 244, West Henderson 194, North Buncombe 184, Enka 161, Tuscola 150, Erwin 117, North Henderson 101.