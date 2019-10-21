As quickly as it began, the 2019 high school football regular season is quickly coming to a close.
Currently McMichael, Morehead, Reidsville and Rockingham are in the final — and all-important conference portion of the schedule. For two of the four, any chance at all to make it to the post season is now or never.
Reidsville and Morehead are already post season locks. It’s just a matter of how they finish and how high a seed they will ultimately earn.
For McMichael, unfortunately the playoffs aren’t in the cards this season. As for Rockingham, they, in all likelihood, need to sweep their final three games to make it.
Reidsville (1-0, 7-1) versus Graham (0-2, 0-9)
With only one blemish on their otherwise flawless resume, Reidsville is right back to where they are accustomed to being a top the Mid-State 2A Conference standings. The dominant 50-0 win over Carrboro last week was the Rams fourth shutout of the season and perhaps more impressive was the depth on display with the skill position players.
When Rams quarterback Kyle Pinnix connected on a touchdown pass to Seth Jeffries, it marked the tenth different player who reached the end zone on one of his 30 TD throws this season.
That depth allows Reidsville to spread the field like few other teams in the state. Add to that a program that can also punish you with the run, and the Rams will be awfully tough to beat down the stretch.
Reidsville will likely make quick work of a winless Graham team on Friday. Bartlett Yancey blasted the Red Devils 54-6 last week and it will likely turn into a running clock situation by the beginning of the third quarter. It’s senior night at Community Stadium, so look for the Rams to close out their final regular season home game on a high note.
The Rams then hit the road to take on Cummings on Nov. 1 and finish out at Bartlett Yancey on Nov. 8.
Rockingham (1-3, 2-6) versus Northern Guilford (2-2, 5-3)
On the heels of a 42-0 shutout loss to undefeated Eastern Alamance last week, Rockingham has another tough test at home versus Northern Guilford on Friday night at Cougar Pride Stadium.
The Nighthawks offense flexed their muscle last week in a 54-28 win over Person County.
It will be senior night at Rockingham, so emotions will be high as the Cougars try to close out their home stand on a high note.
With winnable road games at Person on Nov. 1 and Morehead on Nov. 8, a three-game sweep would net the Cougars a one game under .500 finish which might be good enough to punch a ticket to the playoffs, but there is no guarantee.
Morehead (1-3, 3-5) versus Eastern Alamance (4-0, 8-0)
If there is such a thing as a quality loss, Morehead experienced it against one of the top running teams in not only the Mid-State 3A Conference, but the Triad as a whole, in a 49-21 defeat at the hands of Northeast Guilford last Friday.
Prospects aren’t any better this week when undefeated Eastern Alamance comes to town. The Eagles throttled Rockingham 42-0 on Friday and their offensive line sets the tone for both the running and passing game.
Morehead head coach Lin Stadler says it’s one of the tougher offensive lines his team will face this season and he knows the Panthers will have their hands full.
Plus, any John Kirby coached team will come to town ready to rumble.
The Panthers will be heavy underdogs, but a strong performance, win or lose, might be just the confidence boost Morehead needs. The Panthers have already locked up a playoff spot after knocking off the only other 2A member, McMichael, in the split 2A / 3A conference. But Stadler said his team won’t be one hundred percent satisfied walking into the playoffs potentially at 3-8.
They will likely have a chance to improve their stock and seed if they can take care of business on the road at Northern Guilford on Nov. 1 followed by the final home game versus county rival Rockingham on Nov. 8.
McMichael (0-4, 0-8) versus Person (1-3, 1-7)
On paper at least, this might be McMichael’s best chance to pick up a win this season when Person County comes to town on Friday. The Phoenix will have home field advantage against a Rockets team that has won only one game this season.
Unfortunately, that one win was over a Morehead team that blasted McMichael 51-0 on Oct. 11.
Taking into account the Rockets pounded the Panthers 36-12 on Sept. 27 — that does not bode well for McMichael’s chances.
The Phoenix went down hard again in a 65-0 shutout loss to Western Alamance last Friday.
Person is also licking their wounds following a 54-28 loss to Northern Guilford, so each are eager to try and find a glimmer of gold in an otherwise dismal season.
It probably won’t get any brighter for McMichael down the stretch with a home game versus Northeast Guilford (3-1, 6-2) on Nov. 1 followed by a road trip to undefeated Eastern Alamance (4-0, 8-0) on Nov. 8. Both the Rams and Eagles are legit post season teams, so if McMichael doesn’t get a win this week, chances are, it’s not going to happen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.