Less than a third of the way through the 2019 football season, we are beginning to get an idea on the ceiling for the four county teams. How high can the front runners go and how far will the those struggling fall?
Let’s take a look at the match-ups for the fourth week coming up this Friday:
Rockingham at Reidsville
At stake for Reidsville is another county championship if they call pull off the hat trick with a win over Rockingham. The Rams have already knocked off McMichael and Morehead in impressive fashion, and history won’t be on the Cougars side this coming Friday.
Rockingham has only beaten Reidsville twice in the entire 42 year history of the rivalry. The Cougars won in back-to-back seasons in 1988 and 1989, but every year since, the Rams have emerged victorious.
Reidsville’s defense has been typically stingy in their three shutout wins, and given that Rockingham has struggled offensively at times this season, averaging just over 11 points a game, the Rams will be heavy favorites once again.
Reidsville’s offense has been equally impressive as the Rams have outscored their opponents by a combined 160-0 margin through three games.
Last week, in the Rams 42-0 win over Morehead, Reidsville quarterback Kyle Pinnix set a new record, throwing six touchdowns to four different receivers.
Senior wide receiver Demontez Canada caught three of those TD’s last week and he said the Rams depth at the position puts receptions at a premium because of the hyper-competitive RHS players.
“I sometimes talk to my coaches about touches and they tell me I’ve just got to make the most of the ones I do get. When you are as deep at receiver as we are, you’ve just got to make the best of your repetitions. If you drop one, it might be a while before it comes back around,” Canada said.
McMichael versus South Stokes
Winless so far at 0-3, McMichael head coach Daniel Bradford said his team is still a work in progress. It won’t get any easier as the Phoenix prepare to take on a Sauras team that is coming off of a big 40-0 win over Trinity last week.
South Stokes (2-1) has only loss this season. It was a 23-18 affair versus Walkertown in week No. 2.
Bradford said despite his teams three game losing streak, he has seen improvement in several areas, but he’s going to need someone to step up to start putting more points on the board if McMichael is going to get into the win column. The Phoenix are averaging less than a touchdown per game, so their best hope for a potential win will be to try and keep it close and that’s not going to be easy considering how many points the Sauras poured on Trinity on Sept. 6.
Morehead at Atkins
After last week’s setback in the 42-0 loss to Reidsville, the Panthers will have to regroup with a road trip to Atkins on Friday night.
The Camels will be fresh after coming off an early bye last week. Just like Morehead (1-2) It’s been a mixed bag for Atkins (1-1). The Camels lost 42-0 in the opening game to West Iredell, then bounced back with a 41-40 double-overtime win over Chatham Central on Aug. 30.
Which Morehead and Atkins teams will show up is the question. The Panthers struggles last week was particularly troubling for Morehead fans as the team rushed for negative 32 yards. Multiple tackles for losses and bad snaps for negative yards in punting situation were the major contributors in one of the more frustrating nights for the Panthers offense in recent memory.
All four county teams will kick off on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
