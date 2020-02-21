Due to a blanket of snow that covered the Triad as a result of Thursday night’s cold front, Mid-State 2A and 3A officials decided to move Friday night’s conference tournament championship basketball games to Saturday.
New conference tournament schedule
Saturday, Feb. 22
Mid-State 2A Conference Girls Basketball Tournament
At Cummings
NC School of Science & Math versus Bartlett Yancey, 2 p.m.
Mid-State 2A Conference Boys Basketball Tournament
At Cummings
Championship game
Reidsville versus Carrboro, 3 p.m.
Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference Girls Basketball Tournament
At Northern Guilford
Championship game
No. 1 Northern Guilford versus No. 2 Eastern Alamance, 6 p.m.
Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference Boys Basketball Tournament
At Northern Guilford
Championship game
No. 1 Northern Guilford versus No. 3 Morehead, 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.