Due to a blanket of snow that covered the Triad as a result of Thursday night’s cold front, Mid-State 2A and 3A officials decided to move Friday night’s conference tournament championship basketball games to Saturday.

New conference tournament schedule

Saturday, Feb. 22

Mid-State 2A Conference Girls Basketball Tournament

At Cummings

NC School of Science & Math versus Bartlett Yancey, 2 p.m.

Mid-State 2A Conference Boys Basketball Tournament

At Cummings

Championship game

Reidsville versus Carrboro, 3 p.m.

Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference Girls Basketball Tournament

At Northern Guilford

Championship game

No. 1 Northern Guilford versus No. 2 Eastern Alamance, 6 p.m.

Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference Boys Basketball Tournament

At Northern Guilford

Championship game

No. 1 Northern Guilford versus No. 3 Morehead, 7:30 p.m.

