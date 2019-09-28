Western Alamance High School
Elon
Why the Warriors won
Turnovers, points off turnovers, and an unforgiving Western Alamance defense, was the tale of the tape in the Warriors dominant 43-0 shutout win over Mid-State 3A Conference foe Rockingham on Friday night.
Why the Cougars lost
Rockingham couldn’t effectively move the football over the course of the night, and poor play on special teams led to tough field position for RCHS. Three of the Cougars turnovers turned into 21 points for the Warriors.
Stars
Western Alamance junior running back Tyrone Slade scored two first half touchdowns to give his team a lead the Warriors would never surrender.
WAHS junior quarterback Kendall McKoy made several big runs when flushed out of the pocket to keep the chains moving even though Western had just 176 yards of total offense.
The big play
With Rockingham already trailing 14-0, Cougars quarterback Mason Denny was hit in the backfield and stripped of the football. Western Alamance senior Alex Hinton scooped up the pigskin and raced 25 yards for a backbreaker of a score to put RCHS in a three score deficit hole.
Three things we learned
1. Rockingham’s defense seemed capable early on, holding Western Alamance scoreless for the first quarter. But turnovers kept them on the field too long which led to fatigue and the Warriors took advantage of the situation.
2. Self-inflicted wounds have been the story for the Cougars all season long thus far. If RCHS eliminated turnovers and solved the field position problem, Friday’s fifth-consecutive loss might have been a different story.
3. Western Alamance’s special teams play, especially with the kicking game, is an advantage most high school teams don’t have. Senior kicker Joshua Karty has a NFL caliber leg and he never allows a kick off to be returned because it usually ends up hitting the fence behind the track and leaves an 80 yard field for the opposition.
What they’re saying
“Our defensive staff works extremely hard teaching them to strip balls, create turnovers and puts pressure with the turnovers. Their quarterback was running for his life tonight, so I thought our front four did a tremendous job of putting some pressure on him – forcing errant throws and causing some fumbles. That’s the goal every week. If your front four or front five can put some pressure on the quarterback, and then lock down the receivers with safeties and linebackers, then that puts them at a disadvantage – and our offense took advantage of it.”
Western Alamance head coach Jeff Snuffer
“I don’t know. I thought we had a good game plan going in. It worked for a quarter, then we got behind the eight-ball and we had to punt. We had a bad punt, and we left the defense on the field too long. They are a good football team and they took advantage of it.”
Rockingham head coach Brad Baker
Records
Rockingham: 0-1 conference, 1-4 overall.
Western Alamance: 1-0 conference, 4-1 overall.
Up next
Rockingham versus McMichael, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Morehead versus Western Alamance, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“We have wonderful coaches and they get to see everything that is going on when we can’t move the ball. I think they did a good job of making adjustments tonight and we just did what they told us to do.
Junior Western Alamance quarterback Kendal McKoy
BOX SCORE
W 0 36 7 0 43
R 0 0 0 0 0
SCORING LOG
W Tyrone Slade runs 3 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. Joshua Karty good. 10:17, 2nd 7-0
W Slade runs for 6 yard touchdown. P.A.T. Karty good. 8:57, 2nd 14-0
W Alex Hinton scored on a scoop and score from 25 yards out. P.A.T. Karty good.6:33, 2nd 21-0
W Kendall McKoy throws 5 yard touchdown pass to Cameron Gattis. Logan Smith runs for 2-point conversion, 2nd 29-0 36-0
W Joshua Wilson scored on an 8 yard run for a touchdown. P.A.T. Karty good. 3:10 2nd 36-0
W McKoy throws 16 yard touchdown to Logan Smith. P.A.T. Karty good. 6:03, 3rd 43-0
