Former Rockingham County women’s basketball coach W.A. Wall will be inducted into the 2019 North Carolina High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame tonight at the Embassy Suites in Cary. Wall will be escorted by former player and 2016 HOF inductee Marty Woods.
The future Hall of Famer got his start in coaching at Bethany in 1959, and over the course of his career, he also coached baseball, boys basketball, volleyball and softball with a great deal of success.
Wall posted a 233-92 record in girls basketball at Bethany and compiled a 310-100 record at Rockingham County. His teams won 14 conference championships during his tenure at RCHS.
Coaching the boys, he won three conference titles and closed out that portion of his career with a 270-180 record. In baseball, his squads were 160-60 and won six conference championships. He also won six conference titles in softball and finished with a record of 188-70. He has a combined record of 543-192 as a basketball coach.