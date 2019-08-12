CARY, N.C. – It was a wait that many in the sports community felt should have come sooner, but former Rockingham County women’s basketball coach Woodrow “W.A.” Wall’s induction into the 2019 North Carolina Coaches Hall of Fame turned out to be well worth the wait.
Wall was escorted by former player and 2016 HOF inductee Marty Woods and surrounded by three generations of family in addition to countless former players and coaches at the Embassy Suites in Cary on Saturday night.
Prior to his induction, a video played for the packed house that featured several of his friends, family and colleagues talking about the kind of person and coach Wall was and the legacy that still remains.
Wall got his start in coaching at Bethany in 1959, and over the course of his career, he also coached baseball, men’s basketball, volleyball and softball with a great deal of success.
Wall posted a 233-92 record in girls basketball at Bethany and compiled a 310-100 record at Rockingham County. His teams won 14 conference championships during his tenure at RCHS.
Coaching the men, he won three conference titles and closed out that portion of his career with a 270-180 record. In baseball, his squads were 160-60 and won six conference championships. He also won six conference titles in softball and finished with a record of 188-70. He has a combined record of 543-192 as a basketball coach.
At Rockingham Wall was 310-100 as the women's basketball coach and his teams won 14 conference championships during that tenure.
Wall quite literally laid the foundation for women’s basketball in Rockingham County.
He was the first to ever coach women’s basketball at Rockingham County High School when the school first opened its doors for the 1977-1978 season. He stayed at that post until he retired in 1990 after amazing more than 500 wins over the course of his illustrious career.
After the ceremony a humble Wall said that he could have never made it to the Hall of Fame without the many players, coaches and countless others that have worked behind the scenes over the years.
“You’ll have to congratulate all of my players, assistants, chart keepers and score keepers. All of this is a family and team thing, but I appreciate it,” said Wall.
His son, Woody, succeeded him for the 1990-1991 season and took the reins until his retirement in 2018. Woody was succeeded by his son Jesse, who currently coaches the Lady Cougars.
Both men praised the father and grandfather for being a true pioneer of basketball in the county and state of North Carolina.
It’s one of the most exceptional family coaching situations in the state, and it is something the elder Wall and the whole family, for that matter, takes a great deal of pride in being a part of a three generation run.
“I love it. I think it is great. Each one of us was our own coach. I started it and Woody got a few things from me and Jesse got a few things from him. Jesse was more prepared than any of us were because he was around basketball his whole life and he sat on the bench at Ferrum College for four years with the basketball team before he took over for Woody. But it is a very unique situation,” W.A. Wall said.