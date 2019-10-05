It was just the homecoming that the Reidsville Raiders were looking for as they rolled in a 58-8 win over Western Rockingham Middle School on Thursday afternoon.
It was a déjà vu situation to begin the game, and just like in their first two wins for the Raiders, and for the third-straight week, running back Paul Widerman broke free on the first play from scrimmage and raced for a 50 yard touchdown.
Que’shyne Flippen had a career game as he scored four touchdowns on the day.
His first on a 53 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Aljariq Lee. The two hooked up again later on a 12 yard scoring strike. Later Flippen stripped a ball and recovered the pigskin for another TD and later, on a kickoff, he took the rock 70 yards to the house for another score. He was a true ball hawk on defense as well as he came away with three fumble recoveries on the day.
Reidsville’s quick-strike attack was on full display and by halftime, RMS was up 46-0.
Lee was 7 for 9 for 156 yards and two touchdowns and scored a pair of 2-point conversions. Teammates Greyson Robinson and Devan Shyrock each tacked on 2-point conversion scores, and Tyrell Cobb scored a TD as well.
There were several defensive standouts. Widerman had eight tackles on defense, on top of three touchdowns scored on offense, while Tyreece Turner and Dominique Durham played solid as well on the defensive side of the ball.
“It was two undefeated teams and our kids were excited about it. We controlled the offensive line of scrimmage and played well up front on offense. We just played well. We swarmed to the ball and just played Reidsville football. I think Western Rockingham had some chances. They got behind us on defense and they should have had touchdowns, but our defensive guys were able to chase them down and actually cause two fumbles on what could have been scores, so it was a good day. Too many miscues and we were able to take advantage of them,” said Raiders head coach Reggie Chestnut.
With the win the Raiders improved to 3-0 while the Wildcats dropped to 3-1.
Up next, the Raiders will host cross-county rival Rockingham Middle School next Thursday. The following week, RMS will get arguably their toughest test of the season when undefeated South Davie Middle comes to town the following week.
The Raiders were solid in fifth quarter play as well with Deonte’ Neal and Jovan Harris posting scores, and on the other side of the ball, Jarrod Land had a fumble recovery so it was it was a good day across the board Chestnut said.
