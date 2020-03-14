Just when we were starting to figure out the lay of the land in regards to high school baseball in the Triad, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association made the difficult decision to suspend interscholastic athletics as of Friday at 11:59 p.m. due to the threat from COVID-19 virus, a.k.a. the coronavirus.
The suspension is slated to conclude Monday, April 6, but NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said she and the board of directors are closely monitoring the evolving situation.
She said several scenarios could possibly unfold depending on how serious the coronavirus ultimately becomes. Tucker said those situations could range from an earlier end than the initial April 6 period, if government and health officials rule the threat is over and it is safe to play, to a potential longer suspension, and a worst case scenario, spring sports could be cancelled. Tucker addressed state-wide media in a conference call on Thursday afternoon to answer questions regarding the on-going crisis.
“As much as we would like this opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, and their communities, we know that ultimately any decision we make must err on the side of caution,” said Tucker.
The commissioner stated the NCHSAA Board of Directors, government and school officials will continue to monitor the situation regularly over the coming days and next few weeks and adapt accordingly.
Where the county baseball teams currently stand
Less than two weeks into the 2020 high school baseball season, there has already been some stellar play on display in all corners of the county as Rockingham, Reidsville, Morehead and McMichael have all collectively taken their first steps to hopefully building a post season worthy resume assuming the season is ultimately play out. It’s too early to tell who the big dogs in the Mid-State 2A and split 2A / 3A Conferences will be, but early indications point to another competitive season in both leagues.
Ingle’s star continues to rise to pace Rockingham to hot start
Perhaps the biggest story of the year so far is the remarkable performance of Rockingham senior Coby Ingle, who pitched a no-hitter as well as a perfect game in back-to-back outings on the mound for the Cougars. The no-hitter came in a 5-0 win over Person County on March 4 where he had 13 strike outs on a night when he threw 87 pitches. The perfect game follow-up happened where he threw just 69 pitches in a 2-0 victory over McMichael on March 10.
“He definitely picked up where he left off last year. It was a dominating performance in both of those games and his leadership, the way he prepares and leads through example, he’s very valuable to our program. A bunch of the kids have gotten on board going with him in the offseason workout program and working on their own as well and it’s paid tremendous dividends to some of those younger guys,” Rockingham head coach George Barber said.
Ingle, a North Carolina All-State selection for the last three years, embarks on his final high school season with championship expectations, and Barber is hoping for a resolution on the suspension of play so all of his guys can get back to action on the diamond.
From a team perspective, Rockingham is definitely the hottest team in the county. Their five wins included a pair of Mid-State Conference sweeps over Person and McMichael, as well as two 10-plus run victories.
Six players currently average well above .300 for a team that has already generated 40 hits and 23 RBIs. At the top of the list offensively are Mason Lynch (.556), Mitchell Allen (.412) and Alden Kolessar (.400).
Given the Cougars pitching and defensive prowess, along with the ability to score as they have collectively shown, that makes Rockingham the odds-on favorite to win the regular season up to this point.
Morehead
Also in the conversation as a title contender is Morehead. Currently 3-1, the Panthers offense has truly been the shining star as they have collectively plated 39 runs in just four games. They ended the week on a high note, taking down cross-county rival Reidsville 14-0 at home last Wednesday.
Although pleased with his teams results thus far, Morehead head coach Jeff Roberts said only time will tell who the true championship contending teams will be at this early point in the season, but he did say that defense would be key to the Panthers success.
“Right now, our pitching has been really good. We played Northern Guilford, and you know how good they are, Carson Wray did a great job pitching against them, but our defense just let us down towards the end. I would say, if we have to improve on anything right now, it’s just improving on defense and getting our people to the right spots,” Roberts said.
The coach said he’s expecting big things from some of his top guns in order for the Panthers to reach their full potential, and the rest of the team needs to follow suit.
“In addition to Carson Wray and Logan Dodson, I expect Hayden Frieze, he’s a sophomore — who played for us as a freshman — a left-handed stick, I expect him to help us out and we’ve got Camden Woods, who is a senior and I’m expecting him to do some good things for us too, but we are depending on everyone for sure,” Roberts said.
McMichael
For McMichael, who closed out the week at one game under .500, it’s been a mixed bag at 3-4 in the opening two weeks of play. But there is plenty to be excited about for Phoenix fans. McMichael lost their last three consecutive games, but DMHS should take solace in that two of those losses were to undefeated Rockingham, and one of those included Ingle’s rare perfect game. In addition, the Phoenix showed resolve in last Friday’s 3-2 loss to the Cougars. Trailing 3-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth, McMichael plated two runs to cut the lead to just a run, but ultimately RCHS’s defense rose to the challenge to close out the win.
DMHS head coach Clark Erskine said his biggest message to his players is consistency when it comes to respecting baseball, especially considering the unexpected suspension of the season due to the Corona virus situation.
“To be honest with you it was kind of like some kind of fulfilled prophecy, because I tell them all the time ‘you never know when your last game is going to be whether it’s 4 years old, 14 years old or 40 or whenever it is going to be, so you’ve got to play every game like it is your last.’ And Wednesday (referring to a 10-3 home loss to North Stokes) they did not play like it was our last, so we are lucky we get to get one more in. I basically read them the news brief (from the NCHSAA regarding the corona virus) and told them they had better show up today, because they didn’t show up all week.
McMichael’s gritty play versus the Cougars is evidence they can still be in the thick of things down the stretch if they live up to Erskine’s expectations.
Reidsville
It’s been a rough start for first-year Rams head coach Marc Tuttle and company after losing their opening four games, but it’s no time to hit the panic button Tuttle said because he’s seen enough positive signs.
“Well, the first two games we played pretty well defensively, but we didn’t do anything offensively and last night, we actually put the ball in play but didn’t play very well defensively, offensively or on the mound,” Tuttle said prior to Reidsville’s game versus Morehead Thursday night.
That 14-0 loss was certainly a step in the wrong direction for what Tuttle ultimately hopes to achieve, but it is gut-check time if Reidsville is to right the ship.
“Basically we’ve got to keep looking into the future. Guys have got to have a little bit of memory loss and forget about what we’ve done in the past and when we get to those conference games, that’s where we really want to show that we are ready to go so we can be at the top of the conference,” the coach said.
Still, given the fact that Reidsville lost nine seniors from last season’s playoff team, the Rams youth and lack of big game experience appears to be one of the primary culprits for a team that has struggled defensively. The Rams have given up 49 runs thus far, so pitching and taking care of playable balls in the field will be a key if RHS can turn it around.
If anything, the unfortunate suspension of the season will give all of the county teams a chance to reflect and hopefully put a positive stamp on 2020 when play resumes.
