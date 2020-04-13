In the end, it came down to Notre Dame, North Carolina, Arizona and Butler.
But Trey Wertz, a Santa Clara transfer, said he ultimately chose Notre Dame because he preferred its style of play and the vision Mike Brey and his staff had for him.
Wertz said he was close to choosing UNC. The school is only a couple hours from his hometown in Charlotte. UNC-Chapel Hill is also where his father, Langston Wertz Jr., a high school sports columnist at the Charlotte Observer, graduated.
“Everybody knows (UNC) is my dream school,” Trey Wertz told the News & Observer in an phone interview Saturday. “So it was definitely extremely hard to tell coach (Roy) Williams ‘no.’ But I had to ultimately make the best decision for me.”
Wertz, a 6-5, 185-pound guard, averaged 12.1 points per game in two seasons at Santa Clara. He averaged 40 percent from behind the 3-point line during his sophomore season. He said he loved his coaches and teammates there. But after his sophomore year, he said he was looking for a new fit and a different style of play that fit his game.
When he entered his name into the transfer portal, at least 40 schools expressed interest, including UNC, he said.
Shooting was one of the Tar Heels’ biggest issues last season, coupled with injuries to key players. The Tar Heels shot 30.4 percent from 3 for the season, and 42 percent from the floor overall. As a result, they finished 14-19 and lost in the second round of the ACC tournament.
“Their message to me was they really needed shooting on the floor,” Wertz said. “And they felt I could come in and fit that need.”
That made the decision difficult. The difference between Notre Dame and UNC, Wertz said, was ultimately the style of play and where he fit on the roster.
“I just think it was a little more clearer vision with what Notre Dame had for me there, and I just felt more comfortable with it,” Wertz said.
He also highlighted Notre Dame’s academic reputation as reason why he chose the school.
Wertz, who is studying business, hopes to graduate next year, but he has two more years of eligibility left. He plans to work towards a master’s degree after he graduates.
Wertz played his high school ball at Providence Day in Charlotte. He was a McDonald’s All-American nominee as a senior, and one of the top 15 recruits in the state, according to his player page at Santa Clara. He was also an all-state and All-NCISAA selection as a senior. He averaged 18 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists during his senior season in 2018.
Langston Wertz Jr., his father, said it will be interesting going to the Dean Smith Center and cheering for Notre Dame.
“Me being a Carolina graduate, I’m sure a lot of people thought it was Carolina automatically,” his father said. “But I was just proud of him and how he went through the process, and chose what was the best thing for him.”
