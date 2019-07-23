Outland Trophy
The Football Writers Association of America has announced the preseason watch list for the 2019 Outland Trophy presented by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. North Carolina offensive lineman Charlie Heck is among 83 standout interior linemen representing all 10 Division I FBS conferences and independents.
A native of Kansas City, Mo., Heck has started 22 games over the last two seasons on the Tar Heel offensive line, including all 11 games at right tackle in 2018. He led an offensive line that allowed just 0.91 sacks per game in 2018, seventh best in the nation and second in the ACC.
Heck was the team's Lineman of the Week twice last year and graded out at 82 or higher in seven of the nine graded games.
This is the second year of a partnership with the NFID to present the Outland Trophy as part of a public awareness campaign focused on the importance of influenza (flu) prevention during the 2019-20 flu season. The award honoring the top interior lineman in college football will continue to be selected by the FWAA membership and has been rebranded as the Outland Trophy presented by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases with a social media hashtag of #FightFlu.
The recipient of the 74th Outland Trophy will be announced during ESPN's The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 12, live from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the NFID Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee on Jan. 15, 2020. Up to eight semifinalists will be named on Nov. 20 in Omaha and three finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 25.
Candidates may be added or removed during the season. The distribution of watch list candidates is spread well among the conferences, with the Big Ten and SEC leading the way with 13 each. The Big 12 and Pac-12 are just behind with 12 apiece, followed by the ACC with 10 as well as the American Athletic (6), Independents and Mountain West (4 each), and Conference USA, Mid-American and Sun Belt (3 each). The list includes 32 offensive tackles, 19 defensive tackles, 18 guards and 14 centers.
Mackey Award
NEW YORK — North Carolina senior tight end Carl Tucker has been selected to the John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List for the second successive season as announced by The Friends of John Mackey on July 19.
From Concord, N.C., Tucker posted 16 receptions for 265 yards and two TDs as a junior in 2018. Starting six and appearing in 10 games, Tucker registered a career long 80-yard reception as part of a two-catch, 123-yard performance versus Virginia Tech. He added 48 yards and a TD on three catches at Virginia.
The award is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end, the award recipient is selected by vote of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee and the 2019 Mackey Award recipient will be announced on December 11, 2019 and then presented live on December 12, 2019 at The Home Depot College Football Awards Red Carpet Show on ESPNU.
NFL Hall of Fame member John Mackey is considered to be the best to have played the tight end position. A tight end by whom all others are measured, Mackey was a role model on and off the field as demonstrated by his Super Bowl Championship, his commitment to community and his place in history as the first President of the NFLPA.
Doak Walker Award
DALLAS — North Carolina junior Michael Carter will begin the 2019 football season as a preseason candidate for the Doak Walker Award, the annual award presented to the nation’s top college running back by the PWC SMU Athletic Forum.
Carter, a native of Navarre, Fl., posted 597 yards and two TDs on 84 carries in nine games as a sophomore. He caught 25 passes for 135 yards and a TD.
He earned ACC Running Back of the Week honors by exploding for 165 yards on 18 carries against Virginia Tech. Later in the year he tallied 148 yards and a TD on 18 rushes at Duke.
Carter was also listed on the Doak Walker Award preseason list in 2018 after a stellar freshman year that saw him score a team-leading eight rushing TDs and finished with 559 yards on 97 carries in 2017.
Doak Walker Award Candidates
Cam Akers (Jr.), Florida State
Darius Anderson (Sr.), TCU
Jafar Armstrong (Jr.), Notre Dame
LaVante Bellamy (Sr.), Western Michigan
Eno Benjamin (Jr.), Arizona State
Max Borghi (So.), Washington State
Isaiah Bowser (So.), Northwestern
Rakeem Boyd (Jr.), Arkansas
Darius Bradwell (Sr.), Tulane
Shamari Brooks (Jr.), Tulsa
Spencer Brown (Jr.), UAB
Brittain Brown (Jr.), Duke
Cade Carney (Sr.), Wake Forest
Michael Carter (Jr.), North Carolina
Ty Chandler (Jr.), Tennessee
Andrew Clair (Jr.), Bowling Green
Jashaun Corbin (So.), Texas A&M
Reggie Corbin (Sr.), Illinois
AJ Dillon (Jr.), Boston College
J.K. Dobbins (Jr), Ohio State
Travis Dye (So.), Oregon
Travis Etienne (Jr.), Clemson
Darrynton Evans (Jr.), Appalachian State
Dayton Furuta (Sr.), Hawaii
Tre Harbison (Jr.), Northern Illinois
Najee Harris (Jr.), Alabama
Kylin Hill (Jr.), Mississippi State
Jerry Howard, Jr. (Jr.), Georgia Tech
Chuba Hubbard (So.), Oklahoma State
Mohamed Ibrahim (So.), Minnesota
Keaontay Ingram (So.), Texas
Deon Jackson (Jr.), Duke
Jermar Jefferson (So.), Oregon State
Tony Jones, Jr. (Sr.), Notre Dame
Lopini Katoa (So.), BYU
Joshua Kelley (Sr.), UCLA
Bryant Koback (So.), Toledo
Benny LeMay (Sr.), Charlotte
Vavae Malepeai (Jr.), USC
Kam Martin (Sr.), Auburn
Jordan Mason (So.), Georgia Tech
Greg McCrae (Jr.), UCF
Anthony McFarland, Jr. (So.), Maryland
Tra Minter (Sr.), South Alabama
Elijah Mitchell (Jr.), Louisiana
Marcel Murray (So.), Arkansas State
Moe Neal (Sr.), Syracuse
Jaret Patterson (So.), Buffalo
Lamical Perine (Sr.), Florida
Scottie Phillips (Sr.), Ole Miss
Trey Ragas (Jr.), Louisiana
Ronnie Rivers (Jr.), Fresno State
Larry Rountree, III (Jr.), Missouri
Mekhi Sargent (Jr), Iowa
Cameron Scarlett (Sr.), Stanford
Stevie Scott, III (So.), Indiana
BJ Smith (Sr.), Troy
Rodney Smith (Sr.), Minnesota
Kesean Strong (Sr.), Old Dominion
D’Andre Swift (Jr.), Georgia
Toa Taua (So.), Nevada
Corey Taylor, II (Jr.), Tulsa
J.J. Taylor (Jr.), Arizona
Jonathan Taylor (Jr.), Wisconsin
Patrick Taylor (Sr.), Memphis
DeAndre Torrey (Jr.), North Texas
Breck Turner (Sr.), Eastern Michigan
KeShawn Vaughn (Sr.), Vanderbilt
CJ Verdell (So.), Oregon
Quardraiz Wadley (Sr.), UTEP
Michael Warren, II (Jr.), Cincinnati
Devwah Whaley (Sr.), Arkansas