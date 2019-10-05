Western Alamance 30
Morehead 13
Location: Eden
Why Western Alamance won
Quarterback Kendall McKoy was efficient all night long. He made great decisions and did his part to continually keep the chains moving when his team needed it most.
Why Morehead lost
Three interceptions and two stalled scoring drives in the red zone cost the Panthers when they had a chance to keep it close.
Stars
Warriors — Quarterback: McKoy was 6 for 7 passing and Western had a combined 264 yards rushing, 105 passing and 369 yards of total offense.
Morehead — MHS running back Ja'quan Cannon broke free on a 72 yard run for the Panthers lone score of the first half to pull his team to within 23-6 at halftime.
The big play
A Morehead third quarter interception resulted in another Warriors touchdown which virtually put the game on ice for Western Alamance.
Three things we learned
1. Morehead’s passing game has been 50-50, and at times, the Achilles heel so far this season. The Panthers have had success through the air, but turnovers have turned potentially winnable games the other way.
2. Western Alamance has great athletes with size and head coach Jeff Snuffer said he thinks his team is capable of contending for a Mid-State 3A regular season title.
3. It’s strange to say at this early stage, but next week’s game versus McMichael, playoff implications are on the line. Since both the Phoenix and Panthers are the only 2A members of the split Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference, the winner of next Friday’s game will receive a post season bid regardless of their regular season finish. So, if McMichael defeats Morehead, but finishes the regular season at 1-10, they will get the automatic bid. Crazy, but true.
What they’re saying
“He (McKoy) hurt us running the ball. It seemed like every time we had them in a position for a stop, they would run a fake or designed play and he’s hard to tackle. He’s huge.”
Morehead head coach Lin Stadler
“We were able to run the ball, so I decided to stick with it. We had two long drives – one inside the 10 and we had a field goal blocked, and then we had another drive where we got the ball inside the 20 and stalled, so I felt like we still had chances. I thought our offensive line did their best job so far. We ran the ball as effectively as we have all year, but we did throw three interceptions and that is a problem for us.”
Stadler
Records
Western Alamance (1-0, 4-1) hosts Person, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Morehead 0-1, 2-3 at McMichael (0-2, 0-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday.
