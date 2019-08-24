GREENSBORO — It sure wasn’t the start the Morehead football team was looking for. Six turnovers, combined with an inability to run the football, turned out to be the deciding factors in the 20-0 loss to Western Guilford in the 2019 season opening game on Friday.
It was a long night for the Panthers to say the least, and not just because of the outcome, but due to multiple delays caused by lightning.
In a scoreless game, it looked like things were going in the right direction for the Panthers when senior Logan Dodson presented his team with a golden opportunity for a potential score following an interception near the 10 yard line with 2 minutes left in the first half.
But the Panthers couldn’t capitalize and Western Guilford was able to dodge a bullet with an interception of their own in the end zone by Jamere Cherry to close out the half with a scoreless deadlock.
Morehead played well enough on the defensive end to win the game, in the first two quarters anyways, but the halftime turned out to be much longer than expected due to the first lightening delay that pushed the start of the third quarter to 10:15 p.m.
Being cooped up in a bus for that extended period didn’t help matters for MHS, which is where the team spent the majority of the half, but MHS head coach Lin Stadler said the weather situation didn’t help.
“I think it was the same for both teams. I’ve never given a whole lot of thought to that. We just went in at halftime to talk and tried to correct things from the first half, that’s what we thought. I really think it benefited Western more than it did us. They had some guys that were tired from the first half, guys that were going both ways and they were gassed at the end of the half. I think if it would have been a normal halftime, we might have been able to wear them down. The long break probably helped them, but they responded better on the field and I knew they were dealing with the same type of feelings we were dealing with.”
When the game finally resumed, Morehead’s Isaiah Smith appeared to set the Panthers up with a good return near midfield. But he took a shot and the ball was jarred loose resulting with another turnover. The Hornets capitalized on the good field position and would go on to punch it in for the 7-0 lead early in the third quarter.
The Panthers went three and out on their next possession and then a big 42 yard run for another score ensued. The extra point was no good, but that extended the Western Guilford lead to 13-0. The final Hornets touchdown came off of an interception for a pic-6 that accounted for the 20-0 final.
The Panthers had just 45 yards on 23 carries on the ground and were 8 for 23 passing to go along with five interceptions.
“We’ve got to find a way to run the ball. We were not able to establish a run game, let’s just put it that way. The option was good at times, but our bread and butter plays, like inside zone and power, they were better than us. The turnovers were the story. You are not going to beat many people turning it over six times. I thought our defense played good enough to win. I think we ended up giving up about 270 yards of total offense. They only had 15 yards passing, but a lot of those rushing yards came on big plays,” said Stadler.
The coach felt like heading into the game the Panthers were confident in regards to the game plan, but better execution on the part of the Hornets was a difference-maker.
“We knew that they would give us heavy edge pressure playing the 3-4 defense and that kind of took away our outside run game. They rolled the dice and blitzed us on just about every snap and we saw it when they took it to Grimsley in the scrimmage. There has never been a shortage of athletes at that school and now they are more organized. I told coach Hodges last night that, I hope time will tell, that we lost to a pretty good football team.”
Stadler said entering the season, the emphasis would be to start strong. That didn’t happen and now he says it’s time to go back to the drawing board.
“We’ve got to regroup. We’ve got more questions than answers at this point and we’ve got to do some soul searching on offense. Martinsville, I expect them to be improved. They have got a new coach, he used to be at G.W. (George Washington) and that’s a place where there has never been a shortage of athletes, so we have got to put people in the right places and figure out some kind of way to move the football on the ground,” Stadler said.
Next up, the Panthers will hit the road once again to take on Martinsville and Western Guilford will travel as well to take on Northwest Guilford on Aug. 30.
Paul Smith contributed to this report.