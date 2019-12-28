WENTWORTH —A game that looked like it was turning into a lost cause for Rockingham, turned into a close battle in the closing minutes versus Tunstall in the first round of the 2019 Parks Chevrolet Holiday Basketball Tournament Friday night.
Trailing by 12 points early in the fourth quarter, the Cougars fought back and got it all the way down to a two possession game with 40 seconds remaining. But ultimately, Rockingham was forced to foul and the Trojans hit just enough free throws down the stretch to hold on for a hard-fought 70-65 win.
The two teams virtually matched one another bucket-for-bucket in the first quarter as Tunstall pulled ahead for a 16-15 advantage.
But multiple turnovers by Rockingham led to points on the other end helped the Trojans go ahead 42-30 at the half.
Even though the Cougars were able to tighten things down considerably in the third quarter by eliminating the costly errors in the second period, head coach Adrian Doss believed that was the difference.
“We got back in the game by switching up defenses and keeping them off balance, forcing a few turnovers and actually getting some defensive rebounds,” Doss said.
Rockingham actually outscored the Trojans 34-29 in the second half and the elimination of the mistakes in the second quarter, as Doss pointed out, came back to haunt the Cougars down the stretch.
Rockingham sophomore Jonathan Compton had a game-high 27 points and knocked down 6 of 9 free throws to pace Rockingham’s offensive rally. Bryson Barnes added 15 and Colby Doss chipped in 14 and drained a pair of 3-pointers along the way.
D’ric Rogers led the Trojans with 14, Majare Vincent added 13 and Jaydon Unger netted 10 points.
With the loss Rockingham dropped to 1-8, but despite the programs early struggles, Doss said he thinks his team has the ability to right the ship.
“We are a really young team, but we’ve got some talent. We just have to continue to develop it,” he said.
Results for Rockingham’s Saturday finale in the tournament weren’t available at press time. The Cougars will be back in action when they hit the road next week at North Stokes with tip off set for 8 p.m.
BOX SCORE
T 16 27 16 13 — 70
R 15 14 15 19 — 65
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.