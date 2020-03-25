CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina High School Athletic Association Commissioner says suspension of sports will continue until at least mid May.
“Having heard the updated information relative to schools remaining closed until the middle of May, NCHSAA interscholastic athletics will remain suspended until at least May 18.
The NCHSAA Board of Directors and staff will use the next few weeks to weigh our future decisions based on the new directions given by Gov. (Roy) Cooper, other government leaders, and organizations charged with public health and safety during this unprecedented time. Such decisions will include the possible resumption of spring sports’ competition and the possibility of holding the state basketball championships,” Tucker said in a statement on the NCHSAA web site.
It remains unclear how the suspension will ultimately affect spring sports, but given that most spring sports begin the playoffs in the month of May, it is possible they could be cancelled altogether.
One possible scenario could be a conference tournament where the top two teams would earn a playoff bid followed by a state post season.
Whether or not that possibility is being considered is uncertain.
“While we remain hopeful that we will be able to resume competition, particularly for our senior student-athletes, we also recognize the need to protect the health and safety of our students, coaches and the communities we serve,” Tucker said.
