In this Nov. 8, 1970, file photo, New Orleans Saints' Tom Dempsey (19) moves up to kick a 63-yard field goal as teammate Joe Scarpati holds the ball and Detroit Lions' Alex Karras (71) rushes in while Saints' Bill Cody (66) blocks, in New Orleans. Dempsey, who played in the NFL despite being born without toes on his kicking foot and made a record 63-yard field goal, died late Saturday, April 4, 2020, in New Orleans while struggling with complications from the new coronavirus, his daughter said. He was 73 years old.